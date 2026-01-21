Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev met with President of Brookfield Asset Management in Davos

AZERBAIJAN, January 21 - 21 January 2026, 11:02

On January 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Connor Teskey, President of Brookfield Asset Management, in Davos.

The meeting included an exchange of views on investment-attractive sectors and potential projects in Azerbaijan within the framework of cooperation with the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), taking into account Brookfield Asset Management’s global investment activities focused on real assets.

As part of the meeting, a protocol of intent on long-term strategic cooperation was signed between SOFAZ and Brookfield Asset Management.

The document aims to institutionalize and deepen existing strategic relations, expanding the Fund’s access to reputable global investment platforms. Furthermore, the partnership includes plans to evaluate potential capital investments by SOFAZ of up to $1.4 billion over the next 3–4 years into funds and joint investment projects managed by Brookfield.

As part of this cooperation, the parties intend to explore opportunities in key sectors within Azerbaijan with high investment potential, including energy transition and storage, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and other areas.

