Act With Purpose International Expands Into Europe and the UK, Creating Global Career Pathways for Actors

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Long before Act With Purpose International expanded beyond North America, its founder John Stevens was a kid growing up in the Seattle area, wandering through Ballard—home to a vibrant Scandinavian expat community rich with art, culture, and storytelling. Immersed in those influences, Stevens developed an early appreciation for global perspectives and the power of performance to connect people across borders. Never in a million years did he imagine that those formative experiences would one day come full circle.Today, Act With Purpose International, the actor training and career development platform Stevens founded, is officially expanding into Europe and the United Kingdom. The move answers a growing demand from European actors seeking structured access to North American casting standards, professional industry feedback, and cross-market career development. What began as a local curiosity has evolved into a global mission—connecting actors from Scandinavia and across Europe with the tools, insight, and opportunities needed to compete on the international stage.Founded to address the gap between traditional actor training and real-world professional expectations, Act With Purpose International focuses on preparing performers for the realities of global casting markets, particularly in Canada and the United States. As international productions increasingly source talent across borders, the organization’s European and UK expansion reflects the shifting landscape of casting and the need for actors to navigate multiple markets with clarity and confidence.John Stevens, founder of Act With Purpose International, said:“My intention with Act With Purpose has always been to help actors understand what the industry truly expects of them, beyond technique alone. As casting becomes increasingly global, actors need structure, clarity, and honest professional feedback to compete across markets. Expanding into Europe and the UK allows us to meet actors where they are and give them the tools and insight to navigate international casting environments with purpose and professionalism.”Actors based in Europe who have participated in Act With Purpose programs describe gaining a clearer understanding of how different markets operate.“With Act With Purpose, I as a European actor had the opportunity to learn about the working methods of different markets, such as the Canadian and American film industries,” said Erica Mittig, an actor based in Europe. “Compared to the Swedish film industry, where the process is often more informal and relationship-based, the American market is highly structured and fast-paced. The unspoken rules surrounding auditions and casting were taught both in class and through hands-on experience, allowing me to adapt my approach and navigate the international industry with more ease.”Accessibility across borders has been a central part of the program’s structure, with training and showcases designed to accommodate actors working in different regions and time zones.“The Act With Purpose team has been incredibly encouraging and deeply committed to our class, with a clear mission to guide us to becoming the best professionals we can be,” said Olivia Lorenz, an actor based in Europe. “John’s extensive experience, generosity, and passion were evident throughout the program. He was also highly accommodating, adjusting to different time zones while teaching from the US and Canada, which made participation possible for actors across Europe.”A key component of Act With Purpose International’s approach is its structured showcases and feedback sessions with established casting directors, producers, and directors. These sessions are designed to provide actors with clear, actionable insight while offering industry professionals a meaningful way to engage with emerging international talent.Actor and filmmaker Oswald Hunter emphasized the value of this format:“As an actor, I’m often wondering why I didn’t get the part or what specific areas I can improve on in my craft. The feedback I received during the showcase was highly valuable. Receiving constructive, actionable feedback from multiple industry professionals in one setting helped me clearly identify my strengths and weaknesses and position myself more effectively in the market.”Industry professionals reviewing European actors through Act With Purpose showcases have offered detailed assessments, highlighting both strengths and areas for development. Molly Knight, a casting director and member of the Casting Society of America (CSA) and the Casting Directors of Canada (CDC)—professional organizations that recognize established casting professionals working at a high industry standard—described one performance as “the strongest scene of the whole group.”Director and producer Dan Eisen, whose credits include work on independent and internationally distributed film and television projects such as Anything for Jackson (2020), The Banana Splits Movie (2019), and multiple narrative and genre productions, cited “great vocal dynamics, authentic performances, and strong focus,” underscoring the level of preparedness demonstrated by European actors within international casting contexts.Act With Purpose International operates through live online training, professional showcases, and feedback sessions designed to support actors working across multiple international markets. With its expansion into Europe and the United Kingdom, the organization continues its mission of creating structured, professional pathways that connect actors globally with casting professionals and agents, while supporting long-term career development.About Act With Purpose InternationalAct With Purpose International is an actor training and career development platform focused on preparing performers for the professional realities of international casting markets. Through structured training, showcases, and direct feedback from industry professionals, the organization supports actors in building sustainable careers across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

