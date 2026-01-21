South Korea Aortic Endograft Market Advances USD 181.6 million by 2036 on Rapid Shift to Minimally Invasive Care

Demand for Aortic Endograft in South Korea

Rising aneurysm diagnoses, EVAR preference, and healthcare upgrades are accelerating adoption of advanced aortic endograft technologies nationwide.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Korea’s demand for aortic endograft devices is entering a sustained growth phase, supported by demographic aging, expanding reimbursement coverage, and the healthcare system’s decisive pivot toward minimally invasive vascular care. The market is anticipated to reach USD 115.2 million by 2026 and is forecast to expand to USD 181.6 million by 2036, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.

Rapid population aging is a defining structural driver. South Korea is among the fastest-aging economies globally, resulting in a marked rise in abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysm cases. Hospitals are reporting higher volumes of both elective and emergency admissions, prompting steady procurement of next-generation stent-graft systems capable of addressing complex anatomy with reduced procedural risk.

Clinical preference has firmly shifted toward endovascular techniques. Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) and thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR) offer shorter hospital stays, lower perioperative complications, and faster recovery compared to open surgery. Expanded National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) reimbursement for these procedures has significantly lowered patient out-of-pocket expenses, further accelerating adoption across public and private hospitals.

Government-backed cardiovascular screening programs are also reshaping demand dynamics. State-sponsored ultrasound screening for seniors is increasing early diagnosis rates, converting previously undetected aneurysms into planned interventions. As a result, hospitals are investing in hybrid operating rooms, advanced catheterization labs, and imaging platforms to manage rising procedural volumes efficiently. This supportive regulatory and infrastructural environment underpins consistent uptake of premium endograft technologies across metropolitan and provincial regions.

Quick Market Snapshot

• Industry size (2026): USD 115.2 million

• Forecast value (2036): USD 181.6 million

• Forecast CAGR (2026–2036): 4.7%

• Leading product segment: Abdominal aortic grafts (59.0%)

• Leading procedure: EVAR (67.9%)

• Leading end user: Hospitals (68.0%)

Technological innovation remains central to market expansion. Manufacturers are introducing branched and fenestrated stent-graft systems that preserve perfusion to critical side branches, broadening eligibility for endovascular repair. Low-profile delivery systems are particularly impactful in South Korea, where smaller access vessels and tortuous iliac anatomy are common.

Integration of fusion imaging and advanced diagnostic X-ray platforms is improving deployment accuracy and reducing endoleak incidence. At the same time, percutaneous vessel closure technologies are enabling fully percutaneous procedures, minimizing groin trauma and accelerating patient discharge—key advantages in a value-based healthcare environment.

From a structural perspective, abdominal aortic grafts dominate due to the higher prevalence of infrarenal aneurysms and the effectiveness of screening protocols in detecting abdominal dilation. Long-term clinical data supporting durability continues to reinforce physician confidence, ensuring that procurement budgets remain heavily weighted toward this segment.

EVAR accounts for nearly two-thirds of procedural volume, reflecting its role as the standard of care for anatomically suitable patients. Reduced morbidity, lower mortality, and shorter hospital stays align closely with Korea’s efficiency-driven healthcare model. Training programs for vascular specialists increasingly emphasize catheter-based skills, further entrenching EVAR as the primary revenue-generating procedure.

Hospitals remain the primary end users, accounting for 68.0% of consumption. Complex aortic interventions require multidisciplinary teams, advanced imaging, and intensive postoperative monitoring—capabilities concentrated in large medical centers. Emergency aneurysm cases are also routed almost exclusively to hospitals with round-the-clock trauma and vascular surgery coverage.

Regionally, growth is extending beyond Seoul as provincial healthcare infrastructure matures. Jeju leads expansion, supported by investments in self-sufficient vascular care and advanced angio-suites, while South Gyeongsang and South Jeolla benefit from aging industrial populations and strong public health initiatives. North Jeolla, though growing at a more moderate pace, is modernizing vascular services to retain patients locally.

Competitive dynamics are shaped by innovation depth and clinical evidence. Medtronic plc leads with a broad product portfolio and extensive physician education programs. Cook Medical and W. L. Gore & Associates focus on complex anatomy solutions, while Terumo Corporation leverages regional expertise to tailor devices for Asian patient profiles. Endologix differentiates through polymer sealing technologies aimed at reducing re-intervention rates.

As hybrid procedures gain traction for complex thoracoabdominal and arch aneurysms, demand for specialized grafts is expected to rise further. The convergence of demographic pressure, reimbursement support, and technological advancement positions South Korea’s aortic endograft sector for resilient, long-term growth.

