UK Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Market to Reach USD 157.7 Million by 2036 on Hospital-Led Demand

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for peripherally inserted central catheters in the UK is following a measured yet resilient growth trajectory, shaped by clinical priorities within NHS trusts and private healthcare facilities. As healthcare providers seek dependable vascular access solutions for medium- to long-term therapies, PICCs continue to secure their role across acute hospitals, oncology units, and expanding community-based care settings.

The UK PICC market is projected to be valued at USD 119.2 million in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 157.7 million by 2036, expanding at a 2.8% CAGR. This progression reflects not short-term spikes in utilization, but consistent procurement anchored in patient safety protocols, infection control benchmarks, and cost-containment strategies aligned with national healthcare objectives.

PICC lines are deployed in clinical scenarios where catheter dwell time, complication rates, and patient comfort directly affect outcomes. Vascular access teams evaluate products based on real-world performance metrics such as reductions in catheter-related bloodstream infections, high first-attempt insertion success, material biocompatibility, and durability under demanding therapeutic regimens. These factors are critical in maintaining efficiency across infusion services operating in both inpatient and outpatient environments.

Procurement decisions increasingly extend beyond the catheter itself. NHS and private buyers assess how PICCs integrate with insertion kits, securement systems, dressings, and clinician training requirements. Manufacturers that align products with UK clinical guidelines and provide strong educational and technical support are better positioned for long-term adoption. The ability to standardize PICC products across hospital networks also simplifies training and reduces procedural variation, supporting consistent patient care delivery.

Why the UK Is Building Steady PICC Demand

Demand growth is reinforced by the healthcare system’s emphasis on minimizing repeated peripheral cannulations, lowering phlebitis risk, and ensuring reliable venous access for complex therapies. An ageing population and rising prevalence of cancer, chronic infections, and gastrointestinal disorders requiring intravenous nutrition underpin sustained utilization.

Oncology remains a central driver. Chemotherapy accounts for 34.7% of total PICC applications, as vesicant and irritant drugs require secure central access to reduce extravasation risk. In parallel, extended antibiotic therapies and hydration protocols continue to support adoption in both hospital wards and community infusion programs.

How the Market Is Segmented by Clinical Need

The structure of the UK PICC market mirrors practical clinical decision-making:

• Conventional PICCs lead with a 40.6% share, favored for their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and established role in standard infusion protocols.

• Single-lumen PICCs, holding a 52.0% share, remain the preferred configuration due to simpler maintenance and lower infection risk compared to multi-lumen designs.

• Hospitals represent the largest end-user segment at 33.0%, reflecting the high volume of inpatient insertions and centralized procurement processes.

These segments highlight how clinical simplicity, safety, and familiarity continue to outweigh experimental adoption of premium or complex alternatives.

Market Dynamics Shaping Procurement Decisions

Patient safety and operational efficiency are the strongest drivers across NHS and private systems. Clinical governance teams prioritize devices with low thrombosis and infection rates, while finance departments evaluate total cost of care rather than unit pricing alone. Devices that reduce complication-related costs gain a strategic advantage.

However, budgetary constraints within NHS trusts can restrain adoption of advanced PICC technologies. The need for retraining staff and generating robust health economic evidence often slows transitions away from established products. Procurement teams demand clear, real-world proof of superiority before changing standardized portfolios.

Opportunities exist for manufacturers that differentiate through clinical evidence, bundled solutions, and hands-on training programs. Integrated offerings that combine catheters with ultrasound-guided insertion tools and securement technologies can improve procedural outcomes and strengthen long-term partnerships with healthcare providers.

Regional Demand Patterns across the UK

Regional growth reflects the distribution of specialist services and care delivery models. England leads with a 3.1% CAGR, supported by a high concentration of oncology centers and teaching hospitals. Scotland follows at 2.8%, emphasizing reliability for remote and community-based care. Wales and Northern Ireland show steady, value-driven growth as procurement focuses on standardization and evidence-based adoption.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the UK PICC market is shaped by clinical credibility and service depth rather than aggressive pricing alone. Key players include Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD); Cardinal Health Inc.; AngioDynamics, Inc.; Teleflex Incorporated; and Vygon Group. Suppliers are evaluated on material safety data, compatibility with diverse therapies, insertion success rates, and ongoing clinical education support.

As UK healthcare systems continue balancing patient safety, efficiency, and fiscal responsibility, PICCs are expected to remain a foundational component of vascular access strategies across hospital and community settings.

