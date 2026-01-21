Dubai to Host Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026 on 28 January 2026 at JW Marriott Marina

Dubai Jan 28 2026

Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026: Driving the Future of Fuel & Infrastructure Markets

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recognized as the Middle East’s most powerful industry marketplace, the event is expected to welcome 300+ buyers and sellers from 30+ countries, bringing together a global mix of decision-makers who shape procurement, trading, project execution, and supply chain strategy. The Dubai edition is more than an event—it is a strategic platform where businesses secure relevance, strengthen relationships, and build the momentum that defines their year ahead.Because the Future of Trade Belongs to the ConnectedThe global energy and infrastructure ecosystem is no longer operating in silos. Buyers today are not just searching for products—they are seeking reliable supply chains, consistent quality, smarter logistics, and long-term partnerships. Sellers, on the other hand, are competing not only on price but on trust, delivery capability, responsiveness, and global reach.The Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference creates a rare environment where the full market comes together—producers, refiners, traders, importers, exporters, EPC contractors, infrastructure developers, shipping lines, terminal operators, and logistics leaders—allowing participants to build end-to-end business alignment in a single high-value setting.A Platform Designed for Real Business OutcomesThis is not a passive networking event. It is a commercial marketplace where companies arrive with clear objectives: to source, to sell, to partner, and to expand. The exhibition floor offers a focused environment where participants can meet the right people quickly, validate capabilities face-to-face, and explore partnerships that translate into long-term trade value.From strengthening supply routes to unlocking new markets, the event is designed to create meaningful engagement across the complete value chain—delivering conversations that lead to commercial action.Products That Power Infrastructure and Global CommerceThe Dubai edition brings together a wide spectrum of products and solutions that underpin modern economies and international trade.The bitumen segment connects suppliers and buyers supporting highways, expressways, airports, ports, and urban road development. Participants can explore conventional grades and advanced road construction solutions that meet evolving project demands.The petrochemicals and petroproducts segment highlights refined and value-added products essential to industrial operations, construction, and energy-linked markets—enabling direct engagement between suppliers and global buyers.The logistics and shipping segment completes the ecosystem with solutions including bulk and breakbulk movement, storage and terminal services, port support, and integrated supply chain capabilities—critical to ensuring reliable global trade execution.By bringing products and logistics together under one roof, the platform enables companies to evaluate end-to-end supply chain partnerships, not just standalone offerings.The Advantage of Being Seen in the Right MarketIn industries where reputation and relationships influence procurement decisions, being present matters. Dubai remains one of the world’s strongest trade gateways, and the Rex platform places companies directly in front of the audience that matters most: decision-makers and procurement leaders actively exploring new suppliers, new markets, and new partnerships.For exhibitors and sponsors, the event becomes a high-value opportunity to:• Increase brand visibility across global markets• Showcase capabilities to a targeted industry audience• Build credibility through direct engagement and presence• Strengthen positioning against competitorsIn a market where buyers are cautious and partnerships are strategic, face-to-face interaction remains the fastest way to build trust.Turning Today’s Conversations into Tomorrow’s ContractsThe real power of Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference lies in its ability to translate networking into outcomes. Participants are not attending casually—they are attending with intent. Whether it’s securing a new supply agreement, expanding distribution channels, or establishing logistics partnerships, the platform helps businesses start conversations that lead to long-term commercial value.With global participation across the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and Africa, companies gain direct access to cross-border trade opportunities that would otherwise take months of outreach to achieve.Future-Proofing Business Through Industry AlignmentThe next phase of growth in this sector will be shaped by three major forces: infrastructure acceleration, sustainability expectations, and smarter logistics.Companies that align early with these shifts will gain a clear advantage—and the Dubai edition offers a timely opportunity to do exactly that. A key highlight of the event will be a special discussion on the Future of Bio Bitumen, reflecting the growing global interest in sustainable road construction solutions and low-carbon alternatives.For businesses, this is not just a trending topic—it represents a future market opportunity. Bio bitumen and sustainable materials are moving steadily from concept to commercial adoption, and companies that understand this shift early will be better positioned to meet future procurement requirements and project expectations.One Platform That Strengthens the Entire Value ChainThe event’s unique strength is its ability to connect the complete ecosystem:• Bitumen suppliers and road construction stakeholders• Petrochemical and petroproduct traders and buyers• Shipping, storage, and logistics providers supporting global movementThis full value-chain engagement allows companies to explore partnerships that improve efficiency, reduce risk, and enhance reliability—key factors that define success in international trade.The Cost of Missing OutIn a competitive environment, missing the right platform often means losing access to the right buyers, the right partners, and the right timing. The Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference is where market relationships are reinforced and new ones are formed—making it a strategic event for businesses planning expansion in 2026 and beyond.For many participants, the Dubai edition serves as a powerful starting point to:• Set procurement and sourcing direction for the year• Build pipelines with new customers and partners• Strengthen market intelligence and trade visibility• Position their brand in front of international decision-makersSecure Your Place in DubaiThe 18th Edition of the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026 is set to be one of the most impactful gatherings for companies looking to stay ahead in the industries shaping infrastructure and global trade.Exhibitor, sponsor, and delegate registrations are now open.

