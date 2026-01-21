Pedestrian Bridge Industry Report 2026: Major Trends, Influencing Factors, and Forecast Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pedestrian bridge market has witnessed significant growth recently, driven by urbanization and infrastructure development worldwide. As cities expand and demand for safe pedestrian crossings increases, this sector is expected to maintain steady momentum. Let’s explore the market size projections, key drivers, leading regions, and trends shaping the pedestrian bridge landscape through 2026 and beyond.

Projected Expansion of the Pedestrian Bridge Market Size

The pedestrian bridge market has shown robust growth and is anticipated to continue this trajectory. From a valuation of $99.67 billion in 2025, the market is expected to reach $105.71 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This past growth period was supported by the rising need for essential pedestrian connectivity infrastructure, widespread use of conventional steel and concrete materials, ongoing urban development projects, and the prevalence of standard truss and beam bridge designs alongside advances in basic bridge engineering techniques.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to grow even further, hitting $137.29 billion by 2030 with an elevated CAGR of 6.8%. Growth drivers during this forecast period include increased use of composite and lightweight materials in bridge construction, a surge in modular and prefabricated pedestrian bridge installations, and a heightened focus on sustainable building practices. Additionally, reconstruction programs aimed at aging pedestrian bridges and innovative long-span, architecturally distinctive bridge designs are expected to play key roles. Emerging trends encompass the rise of lightweight composite bridges, modular designs for quicker assembly, growing demand for repair and reconstruction, and a push toward visually appealing bridge structures in urban settings, using durable concrete and steel for extended spans.

Understanding Pedestrian Bridges and Their Role

A pedestrian bridge is a constructed structure that spans obstacles like railways, rivers, or roads to provide safe passage for pedestrians or vehicles transitioning between two points. These bridges serve as critical links that facilitate movement and enhance connectivity across separate areas, functioning as transitional zones that support pedestrian flow and street-level activity.

Government Funding as a Major Growth Catalyst

One of the primary factors propelling the pedestrian bridge market is substantial government investment in public infrastructure projects, including road development. Governments allocate funding to enhance economic and social infrastructure, which directly supports pedestrian bridge construction. For example, in May 2023, the Government of Western Australia announced a $5.3 billion budget for 2023-24 focused on road improvements and renewals throughout the state, covering all regional road projects. This type of public funding commitment significantly boosts the demand for pedestrian bridges by encouraging comprehensive infrastructure upgrades.

Asia-Pacific’s Leading Position in the Pedestrian Bridge Market

Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the pedestrian bridge market in 2025 and is expected to continue leading through 2026. The market report also encompasses regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics and regional leadership trends.

