Vilnius to Host One of Europe's Largest Internet Community Conferences

European professionals are scheduled to meet in Vilnius to discuss the industry's main challenges, including internet governance and related issues.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vilnius is preparing to host one of the most significant internet governance events in Europe and the Middle East – the RIPE 94 conference, dedicated to shaping internet policy for the region. The event will take place on May 24-28, 2027.According to IPXO, a global IP address leasing and management platform, the event brings together experts from across the region, encouraging them to share industry knowledge and best practices.RIPE NCC (Réseaux IP Européens Network Coordination Centre) is the European Internet Registry (RIR) that oversees the smooth operation of the internet in the region. Held twice a year, the event is open to all professionals interested in IP networks and the technical evolution of the internet.One of the key challenges the industry is currently facing is the shortage of IPv4 addresses and the lagging transition to IPv6. The IPv4 standard, which has been in use since the early 1980s, continues to enable communication between devices to this day, and RIPE NCC, established in 1992, allocates IPs to companies and organizations operating in Europe and the Middle East.The IPv4 supply has long been exhausted , while the implementation of the new IPv6 standard continues to stall. However, this is only one of the challenges that internet developers face today, and in recent years, shaping unified RIPE NCC policies has become increasingly difficult.“The fundamental problems are clear. The internet is growing rapidly, but its regulation and governance policies are outdated,” says Vincentas Grinius, one of IPXO's founders and president of the “ BalticNOG ” association. “These issues can be addressed only by coming together and having open, honest discussions. So one of the key missions of RIPE 94 is to bring stakeholders together.”According to him, compared to registries operating in other continents, RIPE stands out for its openness and strong community engagement. Initiatives such as the volunteer-supported “RIPE Atlas” network are a good example; it enables industry members to directly participate in monitoring internet activity, troubleshooting problems, monitoring network status, and providing data to network operators, researchers, and users concerned with internet infrastructure.“This conference will provide a great opportunity for companies from the Baltic and Northern countries to get more involved in relevant discussions. In recent years, our region has accumulated extensive knowledge about keeping systems resilient in the modern world," says Grinius.RIPE 94 is not the first time IPXO has brought regional industry experts together. Last September, the company, together with partners, organized the BalticNOG conference, inviting renowned experts from the Baltic and Northern countries to share their expertise and discuss the challenges facing internet infrastructure.The conference attracted more than 200 professionals from across the region, underscoring the need for more collaboration among local network operators, engineers, and internet infrastructure developers.About IPXOIPXO is the world's largest fully automated IP address leasing and monetization platform, with more than 2,000 business clients. The platform currently manages more than 9 million IP addresses worldwide. Since September 2023, the company has been focused on developing a next-generation IP address management and cybersecurity ecosystem. Its goal is to address global challenges in internet infrastructure sustainability, security, and efficiency. The Lithuanian subsidiary, UAB IPXO Hub, currently employs 75 people and operates offices in Kaunas and Vilnius. Learn more at www.ipxo.com

