Former Ohio State Standout Rory Nicol Inspires Audiences Nationwide Through His 'Hold Your Rope' Initiative

Rory Nicol speaking to a group of managers in Columbus, Ohio

Former Ohio State standout Rory Nicol shares a powerful message of resilience and purpose nationwide through his Hold Your Rope speaking initiative.

I was handed a piece of rope in 2008. I had no idea it would one day save my life. Today, that rope is the symbol of my second chance.” — Rory Nicol

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While the Buckeyes may be done for the season after a tough loss, one former player is just getting started in his mission to help people navigate adversity and rediscover purpose.Former Ohio State University football standout Rory Nicol is emerging as a powerful voice in conversations around resilience, identity, and perseverance through his initiative, Hold Your Rope After a successful career as a standout tight end at Ohio State, Nicol faced a series of personal and professional challenges that took him off course for nearly two decades. In 2022, a pivotal moment sparked a transformation that would ultimately become the foundation of his message.“I was handed a piece of rope in 2008,” Nicol said. “I had no idea it would one day save my life. Today, that rope is the symbol of my second chance.”Through Hold Your Rope, Nicol speaks to athletic teams, corporate groups, faith-based organizations, nonprofits, and community audiences across the country. His message challenges people to confront adversity honestly, lean on others when life feels heavy, and recognize their responsibility to support those around them.At the center of Nicol’s message is a simple but powerful question:“Who are you holding your rope for?”The question invites reflection on leadership, accountability, and the unseen moments where people either let go—or choose to stay connected.Nicol’s work also includes partnerships with nonprofit and community organizations, where he engages with individuals at various stages of life, helping them reconnect with purpose and resilience. His website, holdyourrope.com, serves as a hub for speaking information, resources, and inspiration.“Rory Nicol was an extraordinary football player, but he is an even better man,” said Ohio Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel. “His passion to add value and make a difference in the lives of all he can touch is amazing. The courage to tell his story and the lessons learned will make an impact on all who listen. He is a difference maker.”More than a speech, Hold Your Rope is a movement—one rooted in honesty, responsibility, and the belief that no one is meant to carry life alone.For media inquiries, interviews, or information on booking Rory Nicol for speaking engagements, visit holdyourrope.com or contact Rory@holdyourrope.com

