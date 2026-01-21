At Bett 2026, Tes Reinforces its Role as the Trusted Partner for Schools

Tes

Reducing admin and improving outcomes through a single trusted relationship.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Bett 2026, Tes is reinforcing its position as the long-term technology and services partner schools can rely on to reduce complexity, cut administrative burden and support better outcomes – through a single trusted relationship.Schools and trusts are under increasing pressure to deliver more with limited time and resources. Yet too often, teams are left navigating a patchwork of disconnected tools and suppliers, creating duplication, inefficiency and avoidable workload. Tes is addressing this with a simple proposition: schools should be able to work with one trusted partner – accountable over the long term – to help them run more efficiently and support staff and pupils.Tes’ approach is grounded in deep education domain expertise and a clear understanding of how schools and trusts operate day to day – from leadership decision-making and governance, to safeguarding practice, workforce planning and classroom routines. That insight shapes how Tes builds and supports its technology and services, ensuring solutions fit real workflows, reduce friction for staff, and deliver practical impact at school and trust level.Showcasing software across the workflows that matter most.At Bett 2026, Tes will be showcasing its software across key operational and pastoral priorities, including:• Staff management and recruitment – supporting schools and trusts to manage the full employee lifecycle with less admin• Safeguarding – helping schools strengthen recording, reporting and oversight, with clearer visibility and safer processes• Behaviour management – supporting consistent approaches that reduce disruption and help staff focus on learning• Timetabling – simplifying schedule planning and day-to-day changes, helping schools reduce clashes and save time• Finance – supporting stronger budgeting and financial planning, with clearer oversight and less manual effort• Parent engagement – helping schools communicate more effectively with families, improving involvement while reducing adminTes’ focus is on simplifying day-to-day school operations and improving consistency, so staff spend less time on manual tasks and more time on teaching, support and improvement.Max Lienard, Chief Product and Transformation Officer at Tes, said:“Schools don’t need more complexity – they need a partner they can trust. At Bett 2026, we’re reinforcing Tes’ role as the long-term technology and services partner for schools: reducing admin, supporting better oversight, and helping schools create the conditions for stronger outcomes.”Two experiences at Bett: one for school leaders, one for teachers.Tes will have two dedicated spaces at Bett 2026:• A main Tes stand focused on how schools and trusts can reduce workload and improve outcomes across operational and pastoral workflows.• An additional stand designed specifically for teachers, showcasing classroom-ready support and resources, and giving teachers a space to explore what helps them most day to day.Together, the two stands reflect Tes’ commitment to supporting the whole school community – from trust and school leaders to classroom teachers – through one trusted relationship.Visit Tes at Bett 2026 or visit our website here Tes welcomes school and trust leaders, teachers and education partners to visit and see live demonstrations across staff management, safeguarding, behaviour, timetabling, finance and parent engagement.For more information, or any enquiries, please contact: communications@tes.comAbout TesTes is a global Edtech leader, on a mission to empower schools and educators to deliver impactful, inspiring learning experiences worldwide. We understand the unique challenges faced by schools, and our ecosystem is specifically designed to address these needs head-on.Our intuitive technology streamlines complex tasks, enhances learning experiences, and alleviates the administrative burdens that often overwhelm schools.By working closely with schools, we provide up-to-date resources, expert guidance dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in education. Whether simplifying administrative workflows, creating dynamic classrooms, or advancing professional development, Tes is the trusted partner for schools worldwide.Join the thousands of schools already benefiting from the Tes products. Together, we empower educators to achieve more, ensuring every student thrives in a supportive, well-managed learning environment.With Tes, excellence in education is not just a goal - it's a sustainable and rewarding reality. For more information about Tes, our products, and our team, visit: www.tes.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.