RWALabs.ae Advises Major Mining Conglomerate on End-to-End Tokenization of Real-World Assets in the UAE

RWALabs.ae – Leading Asset Tokenization from the UAE

RWALabs.ae advises a leading UAE mining group on compliant gold-backed RWA tokenization, advancing institutional adoption of blockchain-based asset structures.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RWALabs.ae , a leading strategic advisory specialising in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, has successfully advised one of the region’s most innovative mining conglomerates on the tokenization of high-value physical assets, including precious metals such as gold, marking another milestone in the institutional adoption of blockchain-based asset structures.The engagement covered the feasibility assessment and blueprint for the full lifecycle of RWA tokenization , from regulatory classification and legal structuring to custody architecture, audit frameworks, and cross-jurisdictional regulatory analysis. The project is now undergoing board-level approval, with full execution pending final operational rollout.From Physical Assets to Compliant RWA TokensRWALabs.ae was engaged to design a legally robust, regulator-ready tokenization framework enabling the mining group to transform tangible assets into tokenized yield bearing assets.The scope included:- Asset classification and token design, aligned with the economic characteristics of the underlying commodities- Custody and safekeeping structures, including third-party custodianship, segregation of assets, and bankruptcy-remote arrangements- Independent audit and verification frameworks, ensuring continuous proof-of-reserves, reconciliation, and transparency- On-chain and off-chain governance models, defining issuer obligations, tokenholder rights, and operational controls- The result is an institutional-grade RWA structure designed to meet the expectations of regulators, auditors, investors, and trading venues alike.Legal & Regulatory Structuring by NeosLegal The legal and regulatory framework for the project was led by NeosLegal, a UAE-based crypto-native law firm specialising in crypto and web3 since 2016.NeosLegal advised on:- Regulatory scoping and structuring under VARA, CMA (formerly SCA), and ADGM, including activity classification and licensing triggers for RWA tokenization models- Legal classification of the tokenized assets and the token model, including rights, obligations, and enforceability mechanics- Full legal architecture for the tokenization program, including risk allocation, governance framework, investor-facing disclosures, and contractual documentation required to support execution- Preparatory licensing work, including regulatory readiness, compliance documentation planning, and the end-to-end legal workstream needed to support a licensing pathway if/when required- Cross-Border Legal Analysis: UAE vs Switzerland vs MiCARecognising the client’s global footprint, NeosLegal also conducted a comparative legal analysis of RWA tokenization frameworks across: UAE v Switzerland v the EU under MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation)This analysis assessed regulatory burden, issuer liability, custody obligations, disclosure requirements, and scalability.The conclusion was clear: the UAE currently offers one of the most commercially viable and structurally flexible environments for institutional RWA tokenization, particularly for asset-backed tokens that are not structured as financial instruments. However, in this particular case Switzerland structures were also built into the execution plan.Deal Structuring at Institutional LevelRWALabs.ae led the commercial and transactional structuring of the tokenization initiative, including:- Token issuance flows and lifecycle mechanics- Risk allocation between issuer, custodian, auditor, and technology providers- Board-level briefing materials and decision frameworksThis ensured the project was not just legally compliant, but commercially executable and investor-ready.A Blueprint for Institutional RWA TokenizationThis project demonstrates the complexity of real-world asset tokenization and the number of moving parts involved in executing it correctly. Successful delivery required a coordinated team of interdisciplinary experts, spanning deal structuring, legal and regulatory analysis, custody design, audit and verification, governance, and operational execution. By aligning these disciplines into a single, coherent framework, the project moved beyond theory into an execution-ready structure capable of withstanding regulatory, institutional, and board-level scrutiny.About RWALabsRWALabs.ae is a specialist advisory firm focused exclusively on real-world asset tokenization, digital asset structuring, and blockchain-based capital markets. The firm advises issuers, platforms, exchanges, custodians, and institutional asset owners on launching compliant RWA tokenization projects in the UAE.RWALabs.ae is known for its regulator-grade legal frameworks, founder-friendly execution, and deep understanding of how blockchain, law, and institutional finance intersect.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.