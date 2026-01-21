Europe Contract Catering Market Set for USD 70.73 Bn Growth as Demand Shifts Across Corporate, Healthcare, and Education

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

Europe’s Contract Catering Market Shifts Toward Scale-Driven, High-Density Service Environments

Contract catering in Europe is evolving from a support function into a strategic service capability” — Rachel Turner Senior Consultant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe’s contract catering market is entering a phase where growth is being redistributed rather than expanded, with demand concentrating in environments that reward scale, speed, and experience rather than traditional volume delivery. According to Arizton research, the market, valued at USD 55 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 70.73 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.28%.

In 2024, Europe represented approximately 24% of global contract catering market demand, but incremental growth is increasingly captured by event-led, high-density venues where operational complexity and brand impact outweigh unit economics. This shift was evident at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, where Sodexo served over 13 million meals, signaling how large-scale events are redefining contract catering from a support function into a strategic capability within Europe’s foodservice ecosystem.

Report Summary:

Market Size (2030): USD 70.73 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 55 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 4.28%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Sector, Contract Type, Delivery, Facility, and Geography

Geographic Analysis: Germany, France, Uk, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Luxembourg

Europe’s Contract Catering Market Poised for Growth Through Nutrition Innovation

Europe is increasingly repositioning their offerings around nutrition-led value creation, as healthier dining moves from a preference to a procurement imperative. Operators are investing in menu innovation, data-backed nutrition planning, and wellness-oriented food strategies in response to growing awareness of the relationship between diet, immunity, productivity, and long-term well-being. Personalization is emerging as a key differentiator, with caterers offering customized wellness menus aligned to specific dietary needs and health objectives. In parallel, the clean eating movement is gaining momentum, increasing demand for organic, minimally processed ingredients and transparent sourcing practices.

This shift is reflected in leading operator initiatives; for instance, in 2024, Compass Group expanded its MediRest platform, which operates across Europe, particularly in the UK, to deliver customized patient nutrition, strengthen food safety standards, and promote health and well-being through immuno-boosting menu concepts.

AI and IoT Power the Next Era of European Catering

Technology is driving a new era in European contract catering, transforming how operators plan, deliver, and personalize services. AI and digital tools are becoming increasingly central, enabling caterers to forecast demand, optimize inventory, and tailor menus to evolving customer preferences, supporting thousands of meals daily across large-scale operations. These tools not only enhance operational efficiency but also reduce waste and strengthen staffing strategies, creating measurable value across the business. Platforms like Kanpla’s Kai illustrate how AI can support daily operations while improving guest engagement through data-driven insights.

At the same time, broader digitalization efforts are strengthening food safety and traceability. Fooditude, a UK-based office catering firm serving over 5,000 meals per day, has implemented IoT sensors, temperature and humidity monitoring, and smart alert systems to minimize spoilage and ensure compliance, demonstrating how such technological integration can meet growing market demand.

Recent Developments in the Europe Contract Catering Market

• In 2024, CH&Co Group won premium catering contracts in cultural institutions in London, delivering bespoke menus.

• In 2025, Compass Group PLC announced that it had agreed to acquire Vermaat Groep B.V. for an enterprise value of approximately $1.76 billion.

• In 2024, Sodexo acquired Capitol Vending and Coffee and Five Star Food Services. The company acquired K-market and A.H. Management in 2023 and VendEdge in 2022. It continuously focuses on the acquisition of various food service-related companies across the globe

Business & Industry Catering: Europe’s High-Volume Growth Opportunity

The business & industry segment accounted for the largest market share of around 34%. With more than 330 million businesses operating worldwide, the demand for reliable, high-quality workplace dining solutions continues to surge. The B&I catering landscape spans a broad spectrum from executive dining and staff cafeterias to on-site coffee stations, grab-and-go kiosks, and automated vending systems designed to meet diverse workplace cultures and dietary preferences. Outsourcing food services has become a strategic choice for organizations, providing cost-effective, consistent, and compliant operations while enabling employees to access convenient, nutritious meals. This scale, combined with predictable contract volumes and recurring demand, makes the B&I segment particularly attractive for investors and manufacturers seeking growth opportunities in Europe’s evolving catering landscape.

Germany Dominates Europe's Contract Catering Sector with UK Showing Steady Growth

In 2024, the German market had the largest Europe contract catering market share and is growing significantly due to several factors, including increased focus on health & hygiene, need for convenient food options, increased focus on patients’ dietary and nutritional requirements, government initiatives, and customization trends demand. Germany has a strong healthcare system, includes trained staff, hospital beds, and infrastructure. One-sixth of jobs are related to the healthcare sector in Germany. The growing healthcare sector in Germany is expected to drive the demand for the contract catering market during the forecast period. The UK is also showing steady growth, supported by increasing awareness of healthy eating and nutrition. According to the NHS, one in four adults and one in five children aged 10–11 is affected by obesity, prompting government initiatives and a rising need for balanced, health-focused catering services.

Full signal breakdown available, here: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-contract-catering-market

The Europe Contract Catering Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By

• Sector: Business & Industry, Healthcare & Retirement, Education, Events, Sports & Entertainment, Defense, and Other Sectors

• Contract Type: Fixed-Price, Cost-Plus, and Others

• Delivery: IMF and Single Services

• Facility: On-premises, and on & Off Premises

• Geography: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Luxembourg

Key Company Profile

• Compass Group

• Sodexo

• Elior Group

• Aramark

• Avolta

• Newrest Group Services

• Westbury Street Holdings (WSH)

• Delaware North

Other Prominent Company Profiles

• Amadeus Catering

• Business Overview

• Product Offerings

• Servest Group Ltd.

• Chartwells

• Thompson Hospitality

• OCS Group

• Harrison Catering Services

• Rhubarb Hospitality Collection

• Mitie Group

• ISS A/S

• ABM Catering Solutions

• CAMST

• Caterleisure

• Carlos Aviation Catering Network

• Dussmann Group

• Gategroup

• LSG Group

• DO & CO

• SSP Group Plc

• Vacherin Ltd

• Zensho Holdings Co., LTD.

• Whitsons Culinary Group

