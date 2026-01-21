Mirxes to Advance Cancer Screening in Thailand via Strategic N Health Partnership and Launch of At-Home Diagnostic Kits

FITRapid is designed to detect fecal occult blood, an indicator of cancer or polyps in the colon or rectum.

Mirxes’ miRNA screening solutions to be deployed across N Health’s nearly 60 hospitals; Thailand FDA's recent approval of FITRapid and HELICORapid at-home kits

Mirxes (SEHK:2629.HK)

By combining our miRNA technology with N Health’s extensive clinical reach and launching hygienic, reliable at-home tests, we are making preventive healthcare accessible to the masses in Thailand” — Dr Zhou Lihan, Co-Founder and CEO of Mirxes

BANGKOK, THAILAND, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirxes, a leading and only publicly-listed molecular cancer early detection company in Asia Pacific, today announced a strategic partnership with N Health, a healthcare solutions provider and a member of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) Group, Thailand’s largest healthcare provider. The collaboration will introduce Mirxes’ advanced microRNA (miRNA) screening solutions to N Health’s nearly 60 hospitals across Thailand, and signifies a major step forward in enhancing early cancer detection and improving patient outcomes across the nation and the wider region.

In a simultaneous move to democratize diagnostics, Mirxes announced the Thailand launch of its new range of at-home screening test kits: FITRapid and HELICORapid, following Thailand FDA approvals in October 2025 and December 2025 respectively. FITRapid is designed to detect fecal occult blood, an indicator of cancer or polyps in the colon or rectum, while HELICORapid is designed to detect Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection, a major and the strongest known risk factor for stomach cancer.

A US$500 Million Growth Opportunity

Thailand’s health check-up market is projected to reach US$498.7 million by 2030*, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%. With specialized screenings emerging as the fastest-growing segment, the Mirxes-N Health partnership is uniquely positioned to meet the rising demand for non-invasive, high-accuracy diagnostics.

Driven by a shared commitment to healthcare advancement, the strategic partnership will leverage Mirxes’ cutting-edge miRNA technology and innovative screening solutions such as GASTROClear™ for gastric cancer and LUNGClear™ for lung cancer. These tests have the capability to identify early-stage markers in asymptomatic patients — as early as Stage 0 or 1 — empowering physicians to intervene when prognosis is the best. Beyond introducing the Company’s cancer screening tests across nearly 60 hospitals within N Health’s network, the plan is to also build a scalable model that supports broader access to early disease detection across Thailand and Southeast Asia, contributing to improved standards of cancer care in the region.

As a core member of the BDMS ecosystem, N Health will provide the infrastructure to scale these solutions in Thailand. Mr. Narongrid Galaputh, CEO of Hospital Support Business Group, BDMS and Managing Director of N Health, said: “At N Health, our mission is to deliver comprehensive healthcare solutions that cover prevention, early disease detection, and diagnosis. As Thailand transitions into an aging society, partnerships like this with Mirxes enable us to integrate advanced cancer risk assessment into preventive care, thereby supporting earlier intervention and promoting healthier aging across Thailand.”

Revolutionizing At-Home Diagnostics

FITRapid and HELICORapid are two direct-to-consumer, cancer risk factor tests that allow consumers to initiate screening from the privacy of their homes. They represent a breakthrough in user-centric design by utilizing a proprietary, IP-protected single-device architecture that seamlessly integrates sample collection and testing into a streamlined unit. This innovative approach enhances hygiene and safety by minimizing handling steps, virtually eliminating the risks of contamination and user error typically associated with traditional stool-based samples.

By making these reliable tools available through modern trade outlets and extensive pharmacy networks in Thailand, Mirxes is directly aligning with the global shift toward self-administered diagnostics and ensuring that innovative cancer screening is more accessible to the public than ever before. The two at-home tests are also designed to complement and synergize with the Mirxes’ core innovative miRNA cancer screening solutions, and a significant milestone in the Company’s long-term strategy to expand early cancer detection beyond hospitals and laboratories, making reliable screening solutions accessible in everyday consumer settings.

“These latest developments will transform how cancer is identified and managed in Thailand,” said Dr Zhou Lihan, Co-Founder and CEO of Mirxes. “By combining our miRNA technology with N Health’s extensive clinical reach and launching hygienic, reliable at-home tests through retail and pharmacy channels, we are making preventive healthcare accessible to the masses in Thailand without compromising on scientific rigor. At the same time, we are paving the way for Mirxes' growth throughout Southeast Asia."

*Source: Grand View Research - "Thailand Health Check-up Market Size & Outlook, 2024-2030".

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.