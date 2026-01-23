Attracta Beauty Awards 2026: Leading the Slow Beauty Movement with 21 Elite Judges Focused on Biological Integrity

Biological Integrity & Expertise: 21 elite UK judges unite to reveal the Best Makeup Awards and Skincare Winners for the 2026 Attracta Beauty Awards launch.

We are witnessing a monumental shift toward the less but better philosophy, a return to quality, integrity, and the essential human touch that defines the Slow Beauty movement.” — Attracta Courtney, Founder

LONDON, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Attracta Beauty Awards (ABA) officially reveals its expert panel and opens its 2026 call for entries, defining a new benchmark for Biological Integrity and Regenerative Skin Health within the Beauty Awards UK landscape.Moving beyond "Fast Beauty," the 2026 panel features 21 world-class experts across clinical health, high-performance makeup, and hair artistry. This elite group, including BAFTA-winning artists, distinguished beauty journalists, and renowned Harley Street authorities, will spend the next three months independently testing every entry to find the visionary brands and experts of the year.A Professional Benchmark for Every Category The ABA is an annual invitation to excellence and is widely regarded as one of the Best Makeup Awards and skincare accolades for practitioner-led evaluation. This year’s 20 categories cover a refined spectrum: from Skin Health Longevity, Masstige Beauty, and Bio-Tech to At-Home Beauty Gadgets, Neuro-Aesthetics, and the innovative "Hushpitality" pillar for restorative destinations and wellness centres.Founder Attracta Courtney says: "We are witnessing a monumental shift toward the 'less but better' philosophy, a return to quality, integrity, and the essential human touch. By championing the Slow Beauty movement, our 2026 panel ensures that every brand, from visionary startups to iconic heritage names, is evaluated through a lens of profound clinical expertise and creative artistry."Key 2026 Dates:Early Bird (10% Discount): Ends 30th January.Stage 1 Entries Close: 8th April.Stage 2 Shortlist Reveal: 4th June.Stage 3 Winners Ceremony: 8th July, London.Brands and Experts are invited to view the 2026 Entry Guide at: https://www.attractabeautyawards.com/2026-categories Notes to Editors: Attracta Courtney is a distinguished International Make-Up Artist and former healthcare professional. The Attracta Beauty Awards (ABA) established in 2015 is the UK’s leading practitioner-led awards body, focused on Prestige, Integrity, Expertise and Slow Beauty.PR and Media Contact for interviews or Quotes:Team ABA26Attracta Beauty Awards provides innovative quotes and services for PR professionals

