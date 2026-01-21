Scodix Strengthens Global Leadership Team with Key Executive Sales Appointments

Scodix logo Justin Webb, Scodix's new Vice President of Sales for North America Moti Vaknin, Scodix's new VP Sales for EMEA and Global Channels

Digital print embellishment leader Scodix appoints Justin Webb as Vice President of Sales for North America and Moti Vaknin as VP Sales for EMEA and Global.

SCODIX (TASE:SCDX)

Moti and Justin’s appointments underline our commitment to our global teams and ensuring we help our customers maximise their efficiency, profitability, and trust in Scodix as a long-term partner.” — Scodix CEO Eli Grinberg

ROSH HAAYIN, ISRAEL, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a landmark year of strategic growth and technological innovation, Scodix, the global leader in digital print embellishment, is proud to announce the appointments of Justin Webb as Vice President of Sales, North America and Moti Vaknin as VP Sales for EMEA & Global Channels.

These strategic hires reinforce Scodix’s commitment to accelerating revenue growth and expanding its dominant position in the high-value digital embellishment market. Coming off a successful 2025, marked by the launch of the Scodix Luxe application and the new European Experience Centre, Scodix continues to scale its global operations to meet increasing demand for tactile, sustainable, and high-impact print solutions.

Driving Global Growth and Partner Ecosystems

Moti Vaknin joins Scodix to lead the Direct and Indirect sales organisations across EMEA, APAC, and LATAM. With over 10 years of experience in the high-capital equipment sector and a core focus on building scalable partner ecosystems, Vaknin will lead Direct and Indirect sales across EMEA, APAC, and LATAM. Vaknin will be instrumental in translating Scodix’s advanced print-enhancement technology into measurable customer outcomes worldwide, and his leadership will ensure that print providers across diverse global markets can maximise the ROI of the Scodix Ultra™ series.

In North America, Justin Webb takes the helm of the sales division, bringing over 11 years of experience in leading high-performing sales teams. Webb has a proven track record of executing comprehensive sales strategies and cultivating long-term partnerships with key stakeholders. His expertise will be vital as Scodix continues to penetrate the Packaging, Web-to-Print, and Commercial Print segments in the North American market.

"We pride ourselves on the fact that our leadership team consists of experts who provide true consultancy to our customers," said Eli Grinberg, CEO, Scodix. "Moti and Justin’s insights and experience are a perfect fit for Scodix. Their appointments underline our commitment to empowering our global teams and ensuring we help our customers maximise their efficiency, profitability, and trust in Scodix as a long-term partner."

"I am thrilled to be appointed Scodix’s new Vice President of Sales for North America at such an exciting point in its journey," said Justin Webb, Scodix’s Vice President of Sales for North America: "This is a terrific opportunity to work with a talented team at a brand that has defined the digital enhancement category. Scodix’s customer-first strategy and its commitment to sustainable, tool-free production make it the clear leader in the industry."

The Scodix Advantage: Versatile. Efficient. Sustainable.

Scodix remains the dominant force in digital embellishment, with more than 400 customers globally. The Scodix Ultra™ platform allows for:

• Premium Tactile & Foil Enhancement: 17 applications, including the new Scodix Luxe for speciality substrates.

• Operational Efficiency: Up to 40% faster RIP processing through the new Adobe PDF Print Engine integration.

• Sustainability: LCA-certified, recyclable processes that deliver high creative impact with a minimal environmental footprint.

As Scodix enters 2026, the addition of Webb and Vaknin ensures the company is well-positioned to drive the next phase of innovation and global adoption, helping printers worldwide master the art of high-value differentiation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.