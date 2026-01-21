TAIWAN, January 21 - President Lai confers decoration on former Czech Parliament Chamber of Deputies Speaker Markéta Pekarová Adamová

On the afternoon of January 20, President Lai Ching-te conferred the Order of Brilliant Star with Special Grand Cordon upon Markéta Pekarová Adamová, former speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, in recognition of her long-term, outstanding contributions to deepening the friendship between Taiwan and the Czech Republic. In remarks, President Lai indicated that in recent years, cooperation between Taiwan and the Czech Republic in trade, investment, technology, and aviation has continued to deepen, demonstrating that the Taiwan-Czech partnership is not only built on shared values, but also has substantial and long-term economic potential. The president expressed hope that both sides will create more opportunities for cooperation and write new chapters in the deep friendship between Taiwan and the Czech Republic as it continues to grow.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

Firstly, on behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would like to extend a warm welcome to our dear friend former Speaker Adamová on her return to Taiwan. It was also a great honor for me just now to confer the Order of Brilliant Star with Special Grand Cordon upon her on behalf of our government to thank her for her outstanding contributions to deepening the friendship between Taiwan and the Czech Republic over the years.

I remember the determination then-Speaker Adamová showed three years ago when she led a delegation of more than 160 people to Taiwan, despite facing great external pressure. The visit marked a new milestone in bilateral relations. Speaking during the trip, she emphasized that Taiwan and the Czech Republic were in the same boat. Today, her words still resonate throughout Taiwanese society.

In 2023, then-Speaker Adamová and I visited the Net Zero City Expo together. On that occasion, I cited her remarks, saying that Taiwan and the Czech Republic stand together now and will continue to stand together in any circumstance. Our meeting today at the Presidential Office serves as further proof that the friendship between Taiwan and the Czech Republic has endured over time and distance, growing ever stronger and deeper.

Former Speaker Adamová has long spoken up courageously on the international stage for peace in the Taiwan Strait and for Indo-Pacific security. Within the Czech parliament, she actively championed resolutions in support of Taiwan and our participation in international organizations. She also personally facilitated an exhibition by the National Palace Museum in the Czech Republic. These actions were all concrete demonstrations of solidarity with Taiwan, which our people will always cherish.

In recent years, cooperation between Taiwan and the Czech Republic in trade, investment, and technology has continued to deepen. We have signed numerous MOUs that are steadily yielding positive results. An increasing number of Taiwanese enterprises are expanding their investments in the Czech Republic, and collaboration in aviation and industry continues to strengthen. These achievements demonstrate that the Taiwan-Czech partnership is not only built on shared values, but also has substantial and long-term economic potential. Looking ahead, Taiwan will continue to work with the Czech Republic to create more opportunities for cooperation and write new chapters in our deep friendship as it continues to grow.

I would also like to touch upon former Speaker Adamová’s book, Nejsem z cukru ani ze železa (Made of Neither Sugar nor Iron), published last October. In it, she notes that exchanges between democracies and Taiwan are not designed to provoke China, but rather to fulfill a commitment to democracy and freedom. I am deeply touched by her conviction that democratic countries will not let Taiwan stand alone.

Although she is taking a step back from politics for now, I am confident that former Speaker Adamová will continue to be a key driving force behind Taiwan-Czech cooperation. I want to emphasize once again that Taiwan stands with the Czech Republic and all our democratic partners both now and in the future, and will continue to do so in any circumstance. In closing, I again welcome former Speaker Adamová to Taiwan and wish her a pleasant and productive stay.

Former Speaker Adamová then delivered remarks, saying that it is a great honor for her to receive the Order of Brilliant Star with Special Grand Cordon from President Lai, and that she accepts it with deep gratitude and great respect for Taiwan and its people.

Former Speaker Adamová stated that she comes from Czechia, a nation that knows from its own history how precious freedom is, and how important it is to defend democracy, human rights, and the right of every country to choose its own future. She said that this is why Taiwan holds a very special place in the hearts of the Czech people, who recognize in Taiwan a partner who shares their values, courage, and belief in an open and peaceful world.

The former speaker went on to say that Taiwan is an extraordinary country that is strong, innovative, and resilient, but also open, kind, and deeply human. She said that everywhere she goes in Taiwan, she feels the warmth, dignity, and determination of the Taiwanese people. Taiwan’s society, she said, proves that democracy can flourish even in challenging times, and that freedom is strongest when it is supported by responsibility and mutual respect. She then expressed her sincere support for Taiwan and its peaceful future, and stated that Taiwan deserves to live in security, dignity, and prosperity, free to shape its own destiny and contribute fully to the global community.

Former Speaker Adamová stated that the decoration she received is not only a great personal honor for her, but also a symbol of friendship between Taiwan and Czechia, and a commitment to continue building bridges between our countries, our cultures, and our people. To close, she thanked President Lai once again for the extraordinary honor, and expressed hope that Taiwan will continue to thrive in peace, freedom, and confidence.

Also in attendance at the ceremony were Representative of the Czech Economic and Cultural Office David Steinke and Head of the Taiwan Office of the European Values Center for Security Policy Marcin Mateusz Jerzewski.