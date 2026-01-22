Haier Group Senior Executives Visit Dien May Cho Lon – Strengthening Strategic Partnership for the New Year

Haier Group’s high-level delegation visits Dien May Cho Lon headquarters Haier leaders experiencing AQUA’s showcase area at Dien May Cho Lon Representatives of Haier and Dien May Cho Lon at a meeting

Haier Group visits Dien May Cho Lon, strengthening their strategic partnership and commitment to bringing advanced technology to Vietnamese consumers

VIETNAM, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the morning of January 17, 2026, Dien May Cho Lon (Electronics & Furniture Supermarket System) was honored to welcome a delegation of senior leaders from the global Haier Group during their first international business trip of the year to Vietnam. This meeting proves that Dien May Cho Lon is a vital strategic partner for Haier Global.Haier – A Premium Partner Leading in TechnologyHaier Group is currently one of the world’s leading manufacturers of electronics and home appliances, with diverse brand ecosystem such as Haier, Aqua, GE Appliances, and more. As a global appliance leader, Haier Group maintains the world's top market share through a premier brand ecosystem including Haier, Aqua, and GE Appliances.In Vietnam, Dien May Cho Lon is a long-term partner of Haier. A wide range of AQUA products such as refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and more are widely distributed throughout the entire supermarket system. Products from Haier have consistently ranked among the best-selling items at Dien May Cho Lon for many years.Vietnam as a Key Market in Haier’s Global StrategyVietnam is currently one of Haier’s key strategic markets and receives special attention from the Group. By engaging directly with Dien May Cho Lon, Haier aims to better understand consumer needs and retail dynamics, enabling the company to further tailor its smart home, AI-driven, and environmentally friendly solutions to regional demand.A Promising Future Between Haier Group and Dien May Cho LonHaier Group leadership praised Dien May Cho Lon’s robust growth and market authority, citing the retailer’s operational excellence and consumer insights as key to their strategic success. Echoing this, Dien May Cho Lon reaffirmed Haier’s dominant position within its network, pledging to bring advanced technology to Vietnamese consumers through competitive pricing and premium service.This visit reaffirms the sustainable partnership between Haier and Dien May Cho Lon. By combining leading-edge technology with professional services, both parties share the goal of delivering a more convenient and modern lifestyle for Vietnamese customers.About Cao Phong Co., Ltd.Founded in 2001, Cao Phong Co., Ltd. is the owner and operator of the Dien May Cho Lon (Electronics & Furniture Supermarket System). Over more than two decades of development, the company has built a nationwide retail network comprising 97 large-scale shopping centers across Vietnam, serving millions of consumers with a diverse product portfolio.Website: https://dienmaycholon.com/ Hotline: 19002626Email: info@dienmaycholon.com.vn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.