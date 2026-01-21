Global Digital Supply Chain & Logistics Technology Market to Reach USD 146.92 Billion by 2031 | Arizton

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

North America Holds the Largest Market Share, with the U.S. Accounting for Over 80% in 2025

E-commerce market reached a GMV of approximately USD 14 billion in 2025, reflecting 12% year-on-year growth.” — Michael Griffiths

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Arizton study projects that, the Digital supply chain and logistics technology market was valued at USD 72.00 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 146.92 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.62%. This growth reflects a structural shift in how enterprises design supply chains, moving from cost-optimized, linear networks to data-driven, adaptive, and automation-first ecosystems. Persistent demand volatility, geopolitical trade disruptions, labor shortages, and tightening sustainability mandates are pushing organizations to prioritize real-time intelligence, predictive orchestration, and autonomous execution across logistics operations.

Report Summary:

Market Size (2031): USD 146.92 Billion

Market Size (2025): USD 72 Billion

CAGR (2025-2031): 12.62%

Historic Year: 2022-2024

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Year: 2026-2031

Market Segmentation: Component, Development, Application, End-Users, and Geography

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Robotics-Led Automation Is Reshaping Warehouse Execution Models

Rising automation across industries is steadily accelerating the adoption of robotics and warehouse automation within supply chain operations. Technologies such as automated storage systems, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), robotic arms, and AI-powered warehouses are increasingly being deployed to optimize inventory management, improve accuracy, and reduce reliance on manual labour.

In 2025, Amazon introduced its advanced warehouse robot, Vulcan, equipped with tactile sensing and AI-based perception, enabling the automated handling of a wider range of products. This capability helps bridge the gap between human dexterity and automation, significantly improving picking speed and reducing error rates. AAs these capabilities mature, demand is expected to accelerate for digital supply chain and logistics solutions that can coordinate increasingly automated warehouse environments.

E-commerce Scale Is Breaking Traditional Logistics Operating Models

The rapid expansion of e-commerce is fundamentally reshaping logistics operations, pushing enterprises to move beyond traditional supply chain models. Rising order volumes, compressed delivery timelines, and growing expectations for shipment visibility are driving the adoption of digital logistics platforms, AI-enabled inventory planning, IoT-based tracking systems, and automated warehousing solutions to improve fulfillment efficiency, reduce lead times, and manage cost pressures.

This shift is clearly evident in India, where the e-commerce market reached a GMV of approximately USD 14 billion in 2025, reflecting 12% year-on-year growth. The resulting increase in transaction density is accelerating demand for digital supply chain and logistics technologies that support real-time decision-making, scalable fulfillment operations, and predictable service levels. Globally, as e-commerce activity continues to expand, digital supply chain capabilities are emerging as a critical enabler of operational resilience, execution efficiency, and long-term competitiveness across logistics-intensive industries.

Recent Developments in the Digital Supply Chain and Logistics Technology Market

• In 2025, Oracle launched a new suite of AI-driven supply chain management tools designed to predict disruptions and optimize inventory levels.

• In 2025, DHL Supply Chain acquired IDS Fulfillment, adding over 1.3 million square feet of multi-customer warehouse and distribution space across the US to expand e-commerce and retail logistics services for small and midsize merchants.

• In 2024, SAP strengthened India’s logistics modernization by introducing cloud-based digital solutions that bring greater transparency, automation, and emissions tracking into supply-chain operations.

High Costs Slow Adoption - Modular Models Drive Scale

Adoption of digital supply chain and logistics technologies is often slowed by high implementation costs and complex integration requirements. Deploying cloud platforms, advanced TMS/WMS solutions, IoT systems, and AI analytics requires significant upfront investment, particularly when modernizing legacy infrastructure. In addition, ongoing costs related to software subscriptions, cybersecurity, system upgrades, and employee training can reduce ROI visibility, prompting many organizations to delay large-scale deployments. As a result, the market is increasingly shifting toward modular, cloud-native, and scalable deployment models, enabling phased implementation, lower capital exposure, faster integration, and clearer return timelines, making advanced digital supply chain solutions more accessible even amid economic volatility.

Regional Investment Hotspots: North America leads in enterprise digital logistics spend.

In 2025, North America continued to dominate the global digital supply chain and logistics technology market, holding the largest share worldwide. The United States leads the region, accounting for over 80% of market share, supported by the strong presence of established solution providers such as Oracle, Blue Yonder, Infor, Manhattan Associates, Coupa, E2open, Project44, and FourKites. Growth across the region is further reinforced by the rapid expansion of e-commerce and omnichannel retail, driving sustained investment in technology-enabled logistics.

Reflecting this momentum, DHL Supply Chain acquired IDS Fulfilment in 2025 to strengthen its tech-driven fulfilment and returns capabilities in the US market. Europe also represents a significant market for digital supply chain and logistics technologies, supported by its developed industrial base and stable economic environment.

Key Company Profile

• SAP SE

• Oracle

• Blue Yonder

• DHL

• Schneider Electric

Other Prominent Company Profiles

• Manhattan Associates

• Infor Inc.

• AWS Supply Chain

• Kuehne + Nagel International AG

• E2open

• Epicor Software Corporation

• Coupa Software

• Descartes

• Logility

• o9 Solutions

• Microsoft’s Dynamics 365

• Odoo

• FourKites

• WiseTech Global

• JAGGAER

• GEP Worldwide

• SPS Commerce

• Blue Ridge Global

• Motive

• project44

• Korber Supply Chain

• Locus

• C.H. Robinson

• UPS Supply Chain Solutions

• Siemens

• Honeywell

• Zebra Technologies

• Supply Chain Wizard

The Digital Supply Chain & Logistics Tech Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By

• Component: Software, Hardware, and Services

• Deployment: Cloud-Based and On-premises

• Application: Transportation & Logistics, Warehouse & Fulfilment, Supply Chain Visibility, Demand Planning & Forecasting, and Other Applications

• End-Users: Retail & E-Commerce, Manufacturing & Industrial, Third-Party Logistics (3pl) Providers, Automotive, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, FMCG, Consumer Electronics, And Other Users

• Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

