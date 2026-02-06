Former Failing Students Achieve Top Grades with Singapore Chinese Tuition Centre Uses Personalized Learning Assessment

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SLC Education Centre Pte Ltd also known as School of Language and Communication, is a specialized Chinese and English tuition centre in Singapore, that has expanded its Primary Chinese tuition programme to include Primary 1 through Primary 6 students following consistent results in helping struggling students achieve significant grade improvements.From Borderline Fail to Top of ClassThe Bishan-based centre has developed a track record of supporting students who move from AL6 to AL1 for PSLE Chinese examinations and F9 to A1 for O-Level Chinese examinations. One notable case involved a Secondary 3 student who progressed from borderline failing grades to becoming the top student in their cohort and the only distinction holder by Secondary 4 preliminary examinations.Profile Banding Assessment Identifies Learning GapsThe centre's approach centers on its proprietary Profile Banding Assessment (PBA), which evaluates students across three dimensions: learning style preferences including visual, auditory, or kinesthetic methods, behavioral patterns, and specific subject weaknesses. According to the centre, this assessment helps identify why students may not be improving despite completing practice papers or attending conventional Chinese tuition classes.Many parents approach SLC Education after their children have tried multiple tuition centres without seeing results. Founder Mr. Ben explains that the issue often stems from a mismatch between how the child learns and how they are being taught, rather than lack of effort or ability.Primary 1 to Primary 5 Chinese Programme LaunchThe newly expanded Primary 1 to Primary 5 Chinese tuition programme applies the same methodology that has been used at higher levels. Mrs. Wong, whose son Dylan attends Primary 1 at Catholic High School, shared that her son struggled with ting xie, or Chinese spelling, during the first term. Within two months of enrolling at SLC, he began reading Chinese more confidently and now helps his younger sister with the language.Another parent, Mrs. Ng, noted that her daughter Jia Xin, a Primary 1 student from Ai Tong School, previously avoided speaking Mandarin entirely. After joining the Chinese tuition programme, she now looks forward to her Chinese lessons each week.Small Group Learning and Parent CommunicationThe centre operates with small group sizes of approximately six students per class, allowing teachers to customize their approach based on each student's assessed learning profile. Parents receive regular updates through dedicated WhatsApp groups with the teaching team, and students can attend open consultation sessions at no additional charge to address specific difficulties.Our Schooling Coverage Across SingaporeThe tuition centre is currently Google's top-ranked language school in the Bishan, Marymount, and Serangoon areas. The Chinese and English tuition centre serves students from various schools across Singapore, including those in Bishan, Marymount, Serangoon, Sengkang, Toa Payoh, Novena, Woodlands, and Yishun. Classes are available both online and at the centre's physical location, with students able to switch between formats based on their needs.Parents interested in the Primary Chinese tuition programme can register for a complimentary Profile Banding Assessment to determine their child's learning profile and suitable class placement. Due to the personalized nature of the programme and small class sizes, enrollment slots are limited.For more information about Chinese tuition programmes or to book a Profile Banding Assessment, visit the SLC Education website at https://slcedu.sg/ or contact the centre directly at their Bishan location.

