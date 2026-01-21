Saudi Arabia Darts Masters 2026 Concludes with Britain’s Luke Littler Crowned Inaugural Champion

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Saudi Arabia Darts Masters 2026 concluded today (Tuesday) as part of Riyadh Season, hosted at the Global Theatre in Boulevard City, Riyadh. The tournament drew a strong crowd turnout and widespread public interest, closing its first edition after high-level competition featuring a world-class line-up of the sport’s leading stars, alongside a selection of Asia’s top representatives.The Finals Day featured a full evening of action, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final all taking place in one blockbuster session. In the quarter-finals, Dutchman Michael van Gerwen continued his impressive run by defeating England’s Stephen Bunting 6-4, while England’s Nathan Aspinall overcame Hong Kong’s Man Lok Leung 6-4. In another quarter-final, England’s Luke Littler defeated Dutchman Gian van Veen 6-4, while Wales’ Gerwyn Price edged past England’s Luke Humphries in a thrilling contest, winning 6-5.In the semi-finals, Michael van Gerwen booked his place in the final after beating Nathan Aspinall 7-5, while Luke Littler advanced with the same 7-5 victory over Gerwyn Price. The tournament concluded with the final, where Luke Littler was crowned the inaugural champion after defeating Michael van Gerwen 8-5.Day One featured eight first-round matches, as Dutchman Danny Noppert faced Hong Kong’s Man Lok Leung, with Man Lok Leung securing a 6-3 win. In the second match, England’s Stephen Bunting defeated Japan’s Tomoya Goto 6-1, while England’s Nathan Aspinall beat the Philippines’ Lourence Ilagan 6-1. Dutch star Michael van Gerwen also produced a strong performance, defeating India’s Nitin Kumar 6-1.In the remaining first-round ties, England’s Luke Littler beat Singapore’s Paul Lim 6-1, while Wales’ Gerwyn Price recorded a dominant 6-0 win over the Philippines’ Alexis Toylo. England’s Luke Humphries advanced after defeating Japan’s Ryusei Azemoto 6-2, and the day concluded with Dutchman Gian van Veen defeating Japan’s Motomu Sakai 6-2.The Saudi Arabia Darts Masters 2026 marked a major milestone as the tournament was staged in the Kingdom for the first time, bringing together leading Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) stars alongside a selection of Asia’s top representatives in globally televised competition, reflecting the growing international profile of sport in Riyadh.The tournament also featured standout prize incentives, with any player landing a nine-darter (Nine-Darter) receiving a $100,000 bonus, with the chance to double it to $200,000 through the Riyadh Season Bullseye challenge, an unprecedented prize in PDC history.Riyadh Season continues to deliver a packed calendar of world-class entertainment and international events for audiences of all ages, offering diverse experiences that combine sport, arts, live performances and interactive attractions, further reinforcing Riyadh’s position as a leading global destination for entertainment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.