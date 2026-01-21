Nursery and Floriculture Production Market to Reach $633.88 Billion by 2030, Growing at a 10.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nursery and floriculture production industry has experienced significant growth recently, driven by increasing interest in gardening and landscaping. This sector, which includes cultivating plants and flowers in controlled environments like greenhouses, is expected to continue expanding rapidly due to evolving consumer preferences and environmental initiatives.

Nursery and Floriculture Production Market Size and Projected Growth

The market for nursery and floriculture production has grown robustly in recent years. It is projected to expand from $387.01 billion in 2025 to $423.24 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This past expansion has been fueled by rising household gardening activities, growing demand for ornamental plants, the broadening scope of commercial landscaping, availability of various plant species, and increased use of greenhouse farming techniques.

Looking ahead, the market is set to see even faster growth, reaching $633.88 billion by 2030 with an impressive CAGR of 10.6%. Key factors driving this future growth include initiatives promoting urban greenery, wider adoption of sustainable growing substrates, higher investments in protected cultivation methods, a surge in demand for indoor plants, and consumers’ increasing preference for premium floriculture products. Notable trends in the coming years feature heightened interest in exotic and ornamental plants, expansion of controlled-environment agriculture, increased urban greening and landscaping efforts, growing use of eco-friendly media for cultivation, and the rise of direct-to-consumer plant sales.

Understanding Nursery and Floriculture Production Businesses

Nursery and floriculture production encompasses enterprises dedicated to growing nursery plants, flowers, and crops in various types of sheltered environments such as greenhouses, cold frames, cloth houses, and lath houses. These facilities provide controlled conditions to optimize plant growth and quality for both commercial and residential markets.

Key Market Drivers Fueling Nursery and Floriculture Production Growth

A major factor propelling the nursery and floriculture production market is the surge in commercial real estate construction. Commercial real estate refers to properties used exclusively for business purposes, leased to generate income, rather than residential use. In these developments, decorative plants and flowers play an essential role in landscaping and architectural design, adding environmental appeal and a green touch, thereby increasing demand for nursery-grown plants and floriculture products.

To illustrate, in February 2025, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that nonresidential construction in the United States had reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $749.0 billion in December, a slight increase from $748.6 billion in November. This continual growth in real estate construction is expected to directly boost the nursery and floriculture production market.

Regional Outlook Highlighting Asia-Pacific’s Prominence

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest nursery and floriculture production market region. Other regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Asia-Pacific’s leadership in this industry is expected to persist, supported by its growing urbanization and increasing focus on sustainable landscaping and horticulture.

