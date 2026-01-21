Macao Union Medical Center successfully performs the first Mako robot-assisted total knee arthroplasty in Macao

MACAU, January 21 - The Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”) has recently adopted Stryker’s newest Mako orthopedic robotic system, the most advanced in the world, and successfully performed the first Mako robot-assisted total knee arthroplasty in Macao for an elderly woman facing significant challenges in walking due to severe knee flexion and varus deformity. The success of this surgery marks a new chapter in the development of intelligent medical technology in orthopedics in the city.

The surgery utilized the Mako orthopedic robotic system, the first in the world to facilitate “three surgical approaches in one robot.” During the preoperative phase, the medical team conducted a computed tomography (CT) scan to create a personalized three-dimensional (3D) bone model of the patient, facilitating precise surgical planning. Throughout the surgery, the robotic system offered real-time feedback and enabled precise osteotomies at the submillimeter level. With the integration of haptic feedback technology, the system could effectively safeguard the important nerves and blood vessels, substantially boosting surgical safety. At the same time, this technology also eliminates the step of opening the femoral medullary cavity conducted in traditional surgery, thereby significantly decreasing the risk of bleeding and blood transfusion.

The patient recovered well after the surgery and was able to walk with the aid of a walker on the following day. This case demonstrates how robots, through data analysis and intelligent planning, can help enhance the precision and controllability of the surgical procedure, optimize patient prognosis and accelerate the recovery process.

By introducing this cutting-edge technology, the Macao Union Medical Center aims to address the needs for joint disease treatments linked to Macao’s aging population. It is dedicated to offering patients safer, more precise and efficient healthcare services, while fostering the advancement of local orthopedic care towards using medical intelligence and providing personalized treatment.