UM holds science outreach activity to inspire secondary students’ interest in scientific exploration

MACAU, January 21 - The Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) of the University of Macau (UM) held the 11th session of its science outreach activity ‘The Pursuit of Research’, attracting around 40 Macao secondary school students. The event offered students an engaging and interactive research experience. Through a variety of research activities, FHS aims to spark students’ interest in scientific inquiry and encourage them to pursue careers in biomedical sciences, thereby contributing to the advancement of scientific development in Macao.

Participating students came from Pui Ching Middle School Macau, Hou Kong Middle School, Lou Hau High School, Escola São João de Brito, Pui Va Middle School, Macau Baptist College, and Escola Choi Nong Chi Tai. Under the guidance of research teams led by Wong Koon Ho and Gyeong Hun Baeg, associate professors in FHS, students learned how scientists use model organisms to study genes and biological processes by observing changes in organisms such as fungi and C. elegans.

Lei Pak Kiu, a student from Pui Ching Middle School, spoke highly of the event, particularly the board game session, which allowed participants to learn in a relaxed atmosphere before gradually moving on to laboratory work. He said that the experience completely changed his previous impression of research as dull. He added that he was impressed by the professionalism and innovative ideas demonstrated in the activities, which allowed him to experience the enjoyment of scientific research.

Tam Hou In, a student from Pui Va Middle School, said that handling model organisms firsthand gave him a new understanding of scientific research, helping him realise that research is not merely theoretical knowledge found in textbooks, but a process full of enjoyment and discovery. He also noted that the admissions talk left a deep impression on him, especially when a UM alumna shared her academic experience. This sharing not only provided him with useful information about further studies, but also gave him a deeper understanding of the challenges and choices she had faced.

To enhance the professionalism and innovation of the event, undergraduate students from FHS who won a gold medal at the 2025 International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) Competition designed an educational board game titled ‘Territory & Trivia: Eco-Battlefield’ for the participants. Divided into two ecological teams, participants answered questions related to biomedical sciences to expand their territories and dismantle their opponents’ defences, thereby deepening their understanding of the subject.

The event also featured an admissions talk delivered by Chang Wakam, assistant professor in FHS, who introduced the faculty’s academic programmes, research platforms, and future development opportunities. Chang also provided guidance on application procedures, scholarships, and internship arrangements to help participants plan their further studies. Mou Pui Kei, an FHS alumna who currently works as a laboratory technician in FHS, also shared her academic journey from undergraduate studies to PhD studies in FHS, as well as the challenges she encountered and how she overcame them.