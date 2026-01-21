The Food Crops Grown Under Cover Market is projected to reach USD 127.96 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%.

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for food crops grown under cover has seen impressive growth recently, driven by advancements in agricultural methods and rising consumer demand. This sector is evolving rapidly as more producers adopt innovative techniques to grow fresh produce year-round. Let’s explore the current market size, influential factors behind its expansion, regional leadership, and future trends shaping this promising industry.

Understanding the Food Crops Grown Under Cover Market Size by 2026

The food crops grown under cover market has experienced significant expansion over recent years. It is projected to increase from $71.74 billion in 2025 to $79.85 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The historical growth is largely fueled by early adoption of greenhouse farming, greater demand for off-season crops, increasing soil degradation encouraging protected farming methods, urban agriculture development, and the growth of horticulture practices.

Projected Growth and Key Trends in Food Crops Grown Under Cover Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand even faster, reaching $127.96 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.5%. This surge will be driven by rising demand for sustainable food production, widespread adoption of hydroponics and vertical farming technologies, enhanced focus on climate-resilient agriculture, advances in indoor farming solutions, and growing markets for premium fresh produce. Important trends during this period include greater use of controlled-environment agriculture, crop rotation and no-till farming under covers, preference for high-value crops grown in protective environments, expansion of organic crop cultivation under cover, and an increasing need for year-round fresh produce availability.

Defining Food Crops Grown Under Protective Covers

Food crops grown under cover refer to those cultivated beneath glass or other protective structures. Techniques such as crop rotation, no-till farming, and organic agriculture play crucial roles in supporting and sustaining these covered growing methods, improving soil health and crop quality.

Rising Consumer Demand for Organic Food Boosts Market Growth

One of the main forces driving growth in the food crops grown under cover market is the increasing consumer demand for organic food. Organic produce is cultivated without synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs), which are often linked to negative health and environmental impacts. As awareness about the benefits of organic foods grows, so does the market for these products. For instance, in May 2024, the Organic Trade Association reported that U.S. organic food sales reached $63.8 billion in 2023, with organic non-food items adding $5.9 billion. Overall, certified organic product sales in the United States hit a record $69.7 billion, marking a 3.4 percent increase from the previous year. This growing preference for organic foods is a significant factor propelling the market for food crops grown under cover.

Geographical Leadership in the Food Crops Grown Under Cover Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the food crops grown under cover market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The market analysis includes major regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on regional developments and emerging opportunities.

