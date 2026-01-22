Danny M. Goldberg Challenges ‘Nice Guy’ Culture in Provocative New Book, A Little Bit of A$$hole

Cover of A Little Bit of A$$hole by Danny M. Goldberg Author and consultant Danny M. Goldberg

The blueprint for setting boundaries, earning respect, and reclaiming your value.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For anyone who feels their kindness is being mistaken for weakness, author and consultant Danny M. Goldberg offers a clear and practical response in his new book, A Little Bit of A$$hole. The book focuses on how people can set boundaries, earn respect, and protect their value without abandoning integrity.The book challenges the belief that being agreeable leads to success. Goldberg addresses what he calls the Invisible Worker, people who consistently deliver strong results but remain overlooked because they avoid asserting themselves. Through real world examples, readers meet professionals such as Sarah, a project manager who advanced her career after learning to communicate boundaries clearly, and Marcus, a sales director who nearly tripled his close rate after adopting a more direct approach.Explaining the motivation behind the book, Goldberg says, “I see too many capable people being taken advantage of, myself included. When kindness is mistaken for weakness, people become invisible.”Rather than promoting aggression or self-centered behavior, the book focuses on balance. It presents practical frameworks such as the A-hole Energy Spectrum, which helps readers adjust their responses based on context, whether in the workplace, personal relationships, or leadership roles.The book ultimately centers on reclaiming personal value. Goldberg emphasizes that respect is built through clarity, consistency, and the willingness to have difficult conversations. “If you want others to recognize your value,” he explains, “you have to be willing to be uncomfortable at times. Respect follows clarity.”A Little Bit of A$$hole is now available at Amazon and through other major retailers.About the AuthorDanny M. Goldberg has spent decades speaking to and training organizations around the world, earning a reputation for his direct and results-driven approach to communication and leadership. He is also the author of People-Centric Skills in both its first and second editions, a widely used resource for business professionals. His work focuses on helping individuals and teams build confidence, accountability, and sustainable success.

