Burgler Food Truck Debuts at The Creekside Hotel Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From today Burgler Food Truck, a new outdoor food truck concept, debuts at The Creekside Hotel Dubai, complementing the hotel’s existing food and beverage offering. Introducing a playful and approachable take on the classic smashed burger, the concept adds a relaxed, casual dining option for both hotel guests and the wider Dubai community.Located just outside Nomad Restaurant and overlooking the lively Irish Village, Burgler Food Truck brings an easygoing outdoor food truck experience to the Creekside destination. Open daily from 12pm to 10pm, the food truck will also be parked at the hotel throughout the Dubai Tennis Championships, serving hotel guests and tournament attendees during one of the city’s busiest sporting periods.Built around a fun “friendly heist burglar” theme, Burgler Food Truck offers mid-range pricing and a menu focused on high-quality smashed burgers served in butter-toasted brioche buns, alongside classic sides and refreshing drinks. Signature burgers include the Al Capone, Bonnie & Clyde, and Pablo Escobar, delivering bold flavours with a playful edge.Commenting on the launch, Matthieu Busschaert, the appointed General Manager of The Creekside Hotel Dubai, said: “Burgler Food Truck perfectly complements our existing food and beverage offering. As I step into my role at the hotel, I’m excited to introduce concepts like this that bring energy, accessibility and variety to our dining experiences for both guests and the local community.”In addition to the launch of Burgler Food Truck, Nomad Restaurant will be celebrating Veganuary throughout January with a dedicated plant-based menu, available from 1–31 January, served daily from 12.30pm to 11.30pm, highlighting flavour-led vegan dishes.For reservations and enquiries, please contact the hotel on +971 4 230 8555 or follow on instagram @creeksidehoteldubai.(ends)Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Jditl8CXxzVJUi-pWZ6CZqGANPX9R2uN?us p=sharingPR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier Consulting Email: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971555163914ABOUT THE CREEKSIDE HOTEL DUBAI, FRANCHISED BY ACCOR HOTELSThe Creekside Hotel Dubai, franchised by ACCOR Hotels is a contemporary lifestyle destination in the heart of Dubai, offering a relaxed stay experience complemented by a vibrant portfolio of dining and social venues. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and proximity to some of the city’s most popular leisure, cultural and sporting destinations, the hotel continues to evolve its food and beverage offering, creating accessible,community-driven experiences for both guests and local residents.all.com | group.accor.comHotel ContactsWebsite: https://all.accor.com/hotel/C5L8/index.en.shtml Address:Al Rebat Street, Al Garhoud, Dubai, UAE. P.O. Box 35005F&B:Phone: +971 55 100 0323Email: hc5l8-fb@accor.com wa.link/hrd94nReservation:Phone: +971 4 230 8555Email: HC5L8@accor.comSocial MediaIG: https://www.instagram.com/creeksidehoteldubai/ FB: https://www.facebook.com/TheCreeksideHotelDubaiAnAccorHotel Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheCreeksideHotelDubai Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/creeksidehoteldubai Milkshake: https://msha.ke/thecreeksidehoteldubai

