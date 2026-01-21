Global Market Report on Organic Oilseed Farming 2026: Business Expansion, Key Growth Drivers, and Trends Through 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organic oilseed farming sector has been gaining significant attention recently, driven by growing consumer interest in healthier and more sustainable agricultural practices. This shift towards organic products is influencing market dynamics, presenting promising growth opportunities for the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors fueling expansion, and regional developments shaping this industry.

Steady Growth and Market Size Outlook for Organic Oilseed Farming

The organic oilseed farming market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $5.32 billion in 2025 to $6.27 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. This rise in market size during the past period is largely due to heightened awareness of the health benefits linked to organic oils, a shift away from synthetic fertilizers, wider adoption of traditional soil management techniques, early government support for organic agriculture, and the growth of local organic farming communities.

Looking further ahead, the market is expected to continue this upward trajectory, reaching $12.39 billion by 2030 at an even higher CAGR of 18.5%. This forecasted expansion is driven by increasing demand for organic oils in both retail and food-service sectors, growth in organic bio-fuel use, more investments in organic farming infrastructure, expanding export potential for organic oilseeds, and greater implementation of integrated organic farming practices. Emerging trends include the broadening of organic oilseed cultivation, growing consumer preference for chemical-free oils, increased crop diversity, stronger emphasis on soil regeneration and natural fertility, and tighter compliance with organic certification standards.

Understanding Organic Oilseed Farming and Its Standards

Organic oilseed farming involves cultivating oilseeds strictly according to organic farming principles, ensuring the natural integrity of the crop is preserved. By complying with rigorous organic standards, farmers avoid synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, producing high-quality oilseeds. This approach benefits consumers by providing safer products and supports environmental sustainability by promoting healthier ecosystems.

Rising Demand for Organic Oils as a Market Growth Driver

A major factor propelling the organic oilseed farming market is the surging demand for organic oil and related products. Increasing awareness of the negative health and environmental effects associated with conventionally produced oils is encouraging people to choose oils derived from organic oilseeds. This demand extends beyond food consumption to applications like environmentally friendly cosmetics. Additionally, by-products from organic oilseed extraction serve as high-protein feed for organically raised livestock, further adding value. For example, in April 2024, UkrAgroConsult reported that global vegetable oil production for the 2023/24 season was estimated at 223.17 million metric tons, an increase from 217.88 million metric tons the previous year and higher than prior estimates, highlighting ongoing demand growth that supports the organic oilseed farming sector.

Organic Food Popularity Continues to Boost the Organic Oilseed Farming Market

The expanding consumer interest in organic food is another critical factor driving this market’s growth. Organic farming relies on natural fertilizers like compost and manure to enhance soil health, aligning with consumer desires for nutritious, non-GMO, and pesticide-free food products. For instance, the Organic Trade Association’s 2023 Organic Industry Survey revealed that U.S. organic food sales surpassed $60 billion in 2022 for the first time, setting a new milestone for the industry. This trend towards organic eating habits directly supports the increasing cultivation of organic oilseeds.

Regional Dynamics and Market Distribution in Organic Oilseed Farming

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region for organic oilseed farming, followed by Western Europe as the second biggest market. The industry report covers key geographic markets including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional trends and growth opportunities shaping the global organic oilseed farming landscape.

