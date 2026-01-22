CTI Highlights the Growing Influence of Social Media on Retail Trader Expectations

With influencer trading on the rise, CTI warns retail traders to avoid viral myths and focus on real skill development in prop trading.

Trading is a craft. It takes time, training, and emotional control - not just a trending soundbite.” — Martin Najat

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Traders Imperium (CTI) is sounding the alarm on the growing impact of social media on trader expectations, particularly among beginners entering the prop trading industry. As platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram increasingly shape how retail traders view success, CTI warns that viral content is often promoting unrealistic goals, misleading claims, and strategies that ignore the reality of sustained trading performance.Across social platforms, influencers are sharing highlight reels of large payouts, short-term wins, and glamorous lifestyles tied to trading success. Many present trading as a fast-track to financial freedom - often without disclosing losses, context, or the learning curve required. CTI sees this trend as harmful, especially when it influences aspiring traders to prioritize speed over skill and aesthetics over discipline.“Social media has made trading look like entertainment,” said Martin Najat, Co-Founder of City Traders Imperium. “We’re seeing more people enter the space with the belief that one challenge or one trade will change their life. That’s not how it works. Trading is a craft. It takes time, training, and emotional control - not just a trending soundbite.”CTI’s concerns align with broader warnings about influencer culture in finance. Studies from institutions like the University of Cambridge and cybersecurity firms show that social platforms - especially TikTok - are increasingly used to promote crypto scams , high-risk trading schemes, and misinformation targeting young, inexperienced users.While CTI supports platforms that encourage learning and community, the firm cautions traders to carefully evaluate the content they consume, and to remain skeptical of overly polished success stories that lack transparency or proof. The rise of “influencer trading” has blurred the line between education and entertainment, creating pressure to perform rather than progress.The company encourages traders to focus on long-term development through structured feedback, risk management, and consistent journaling - not trends or shortcuts. In CTI’s model, success is measured not by views or profits from one month, but by whether a trader can sustain discipline, improve over time, and manage pressure in real-market conditions.“There’s nothing wrong with being inspired,” said Najat. “But traders deserve better than hype. They deserve honest guidance, real mentorship, and the space to grow without the weight of online perfection.”CTI continues to invest in education and support programs that help traders build skills at their own pace - including trade reviews, mindset coaching, and real-time performance tracking - without promoting unrealistic promises.Learn more at: https://citytradersimperium.com/ About City Traders ImperiumCity Traders Imperium (CTI) is a proprietary trading firm committed to developing skilled, sustainable traders. Since 2018, CTI has supported thousands of aspiring professionals through fair funding programs, clear evaluation rules, and a trader-first philosophy focused on education and ethical growth.

