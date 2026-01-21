Awesome Lab Unveils Next-Generation Eco-Friendly Hot Water and Heating Solution ‘Thermoflux’ at CES 2026

Awesome Lab’s hot water and heating solution, ‘Thermoflux,’ is based on electrolysis ionization heat-generation technology.

Demonstrating differentiated efficiency through extensive overseas pilot projects

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Awesome Lab (CEO Martin Kim ) announced that it successfully unveiled Thermoflux, its next-generation eco-friendly hot water and heating solution, at CES 2026, held in Las Vegas from January 6 to 9 (local time).Awesome Lab is a technology startup developing electric hot water and heating systems based on electrolysis-ionization heat generation technology. Since completing development of its core technology in 2022, the company has secured domestic and international patents and certifications while expanding brand recognition through its B2C-focused product line, WATERWARMER. Building on this foundation, Awesome Lab confirmed overseas market demand by achieving 5,100 percent of its funding target in a crowdfunding campaign in Japan and has since expanded its business into commercial, residential, and industrial heating applications, including smart farms, smart cities, and manufacturing facilities.At CES 2026, Awesome Lab introduced Thermoflux as its flagship solution for both residential and industrial heat supply. Thermoflux generates heat directly through ionization reactions that occur when electricity is applied to water, eliminating the need for separate heating elements or combustion-based systems. Unlike conventional electric boilers that rely on indirect heat transfer, Thermoflux enables simultaneous heat generation and fluid circulation, significantly reducing heat loss while improving overall thermal efficiency.According to Awesome Lab, under equivalent hot-water and heating-output conditions, Thermoflux achieves 20-30% lower power consumption than conventional electric heating systems. The system also delivers heating response speeds up to twice as fast as typical electric boilers while maintaining stable, continuous operation. In terms of sustainability, Thermoflux is estimated to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 25-80%, depending on the application environment.Thermoflux further differentiates itself through a compact, modular design that reduces installation space requirements by up to 30 percent and improves installation and maintenance efficiency. Its proprietary electrode structure and current-control technology enable precise suppression of overheating, thereby structurally reducing safety risks, such as fire hazards, commonly associated with high-temperature heaters or gas combustion equipment.During CES 2026, Thermoflux attracted attention as a versatile heat-source technology applicable not only to domestic hot water and space heating but also to industrial environments that require a continuous, stable heat supply. As a fully electric, non-combustion system, it was positioned as a practical alternative to conventional gas boilers at a time when global regulations on carbon emissions and fossil-fuel-based heating systems are becoming increasingly stringent.An Awesome Lab representative said, “CES allowed us to clearly demonstrate the global competitiveness of Thermoflux by presenting objective performance data, including faster heating response, improved efficiency, and measurable carbon reduction compared with existing boiler systems.” The representative added, “The positive feedback we received confirms strong interest from overseas partners and customers.”The company noted that it plans to leverage the global networks formed at CES 2026 to accelerate overseas pilot projects, commercialization, and sales channel development. “With proof-of-concept data already accumulated from pilot projects in Japan, the United States, and Mongolia, we see strong potential to expand partnerships and customer adoption in global markets,” the representative said.Awesome Lab aims to position Thermoflux as a core solution for next-generation electric heating infrastructure, supporting global decarbonization efforts while delivering high-efficiency, safe, and scalable hot water and heating systems across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.