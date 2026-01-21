Leslie Jespersen Expands Speaker Training and Live Event Platform to Redefine Authority for Entrepreneurs Nationwide Leslie Jespersen - NJ Leslie Jespersen

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leslie Jespersen, a stage trainer, media strategist, and live-event producer, is expanding her education and events platform designed to help entrepreneurs become unmistakable authorities through speaking, storytelling, and strategic brand positioning. With a growing roster of trained speakers and over 500 tickets sold across multiple live experiences, Jespersen is building a nationally recognized platform that bridges the gap between performance, embodiment, and business strategy.

Jespersen is the founder of the Everyday Celebrity events series, immersive in-person experiences designed to elevate leaders into rooms, conversations, and opportunities that move their business forward. Through Leslie Jespersen Speaker School, she trains and certifies keynote speakers to perform with confidence, command attention, and use stages as a powerful business and brand-building tool. Her work blends performance psychology, energetic embodiment, and real-world industry strategy to help clients turn their voice into influence, income, and long-term credibility.

According to company representatives, what sets Leslie Jespersen apart is her dual perspective from both sides of the stage. With decades of experience in entertainment, live production, and media, she has worked as the person booking talent, producing events, and deciding who gets the opportunity, as well as the performer delivering under pressure. This behind-the-scenes understanding informs her training approach, which requires in-person rehearsals for all certifications and trains from the lens of a true stage performer.

Jespersen's clients are primarily entrepreneurs, founders, C-suite executives, and thought leaders, particularly women who have built meaningful businesses and are ready to be recognized as authorities in their industries. Her training has helped certified speakers secure speaking invitations, media opportunities, and double their reach. A recipient of the 40 Under 40 Award by The Sun Newspapers, Jespersen has built and produced high-impact events serving women entrepreneurs nationwide.

Over the next one to three years, Jespersen is scaling the Everyday Celebrity brand into a comprehensive events, education, and media platform. This expansion includes growing Leslie Jespersen Speaker School and the in-house media company, which produces professional media asset suites for talent, including photo, video, interview, and press assets. The long-term vision is to create a one-stop shop for speakers and thought leaders who want to step into authority with credibility, preparation, and industry-level support, prioritizing skill and strategic exposure over follower count.

For more information about Leslie Jespersen Speaker School and the Everyday Celebrity events series, visit https://www.lesliejespersen.com.

About Leslie Jespersen

Legal Disclaimer:

