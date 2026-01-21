Magic Lane and P3 Bring Pioneering Capability-rich Navigation Designed for Motorcyclists to SPARQ OS

P3 digital services and Magic Lane jointly launch advanced pre-integrated navigation solution specifically to meet the needs of motorcyclists

With Magic Lane's predictive road alerts, motorbike-optimized scenic routing, and an AI routing agent, navigation becomes an intelligent companion: Motorcyclists ride safer, smarter, and have more fun” — Marius Mailat, CTO and Managing Director of P3 digital services

STUTTGART, GERMANY, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- P3 digital services , technology leader in In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), and mapping and location platform Magic Lane together announce the launch of a new advanced navigation solution created specifically to meet the unique needs of motorcyclists, it’s the latest addition to the SPARQ OS platform.The partners have integrated the new solution with several hardware platforms, showcasing the new solution’s flexibility. The pre-integrated joint offering made its worldwide debut on the P3 booth at CES 2026.Created with riders in mindDevised to deliver on the very specific requirements faced by motorcyclists, the Magic Lane solution provides a multiplicity of enhanced functionalities designed to make riding more efficient, safer and more fun.Motorbike OEMs can now deliver immersive rider-centric mapping and navigation to their customers. Rapid 3D visualization of landscapes and routes provides a more intuitive and useful approach to navigation. With fully customizable map views, detailed terrain focus, a choice of themes including night mode, among other rider-centric features, users can adapt their experiences to suit their needs.“Motorcycle riders constantly face challenging environmental conditions, and need comprehensive situational awareness as they navigate continents, motorways, rural lanes or city streets. Our solution with P3 demonstrates how advanced technology based on Android Automotive can transform two-wheel travel experiences, nimbly giving riders what they need to help make their ride the best it can be. We’re proud that our technology enables motorcyclists to strike a more informed balance between pleasure, safety, and comfort. It continues to be an honor to collaborate with P3 to empower motorcycle riders with privacy-first capability-rich navigation designed just for them," said Raymond Alves, CEO of Magic Lane.Predictive “Be aware” alerts inform on riding conditions, empowering better decision making and enhanced safetyMotorcyclists face many extra risks compared with the experience of being enclosed and behind a steering wheel. Traction, wind exposure, and visibility directly affect safety and rider confidence.Predictive alerts purpose-built for motorbike riding help riders make more informed travel decisions when planning and during their journeys. These alerts are context-aware, non-intrusive, and only shown when relevant, helping riders stay informed without distraction.For example, an alert “Be Aware: Slippery Road Possible” enables the rider to anticipate reduced grip and adjust speed, braking, and riding style in advance. A “Be aware: Strong Crosswinds Expected” alert tells riders they’re heading toward exposed sections where sudden lateral forces may affect balance and lane positioning.Advance notifications about environmental factors such as wind and visibility enable safer and earlier decision-making. So riders get advance warning about hazardous road conditions, and can adapt their journeys accordingly.The partners have implemented an AI agent that interactively translates user input to Magic Lane’s MCP server and proposes the perfect route. AI-powered routing allows users to interact naturally with their navigation system: Riders can speak to the personalized agent to help formulate the best travel plan.Motorbike-optimized scenic routingThe solution provides motorbike-optimized scenic routing information designed around the way riders actually enjoy their road journeys. The platform’s routing engine, for example, can prioritize routes with flowing curves and engaging road geometry with reduced monotony compared to highway-heavy routes.When time matters, riders can easily choose faster routes; when the ride itself is the goal, they have the all the knowledge they need to design the perfect scenic adventure.Riders benefit from precision-driven points of interest, instantly accessing accurate, relevant results for landmarks, restaurants, businesses, addresses, and more. With global up-to-date data, the platform ensures smooth, reliable and ubiquitous navigation with seamless search experiences.Faster deployment and time-to-market for OEMsWith the Magic Lane app now pre-integrated into SPARQ OS, OEMs gain instant access to proven, advanced technology, faster time to market, reduced integration complexity, and a superior rider experience out of the box.“With predictive road alerts, motorbike-optimized scenic routing, and an AI routing agent, Magic Lane transforms navigation into an intelligent riding companion, helping motorcyclists ride safer, smarter, and with more enjoyment on every journey," said Marius Mailat, CTO and Managing Director of P3 digital services. “We were thrilled to showcase the pre-integrated SPARQ+Magic Lane navigation platform in its world debut at CES 2026, and explore with OEMs how they can transform utility, safety and enjoyment for motorcyclists everywhere.”SPARQ OS is the dynamic and rapidly developing IVI solution developed by P3 based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest growing in-vehicle operating system in the world today. SPARQ OS’s cockpit platform includes a diverse app store, smart navigation, digital and personal voice assistant, charging, media and entertainment. It features fully automated over-the-air software and firmware updates, ensuring always-up-to-date functionality and promoting sustainability.About Magic LaneMagic Lane is a cutting-edge location and navigation technology company offering a privacy-first, developer-friendly platform tailored to modern mobility solutions. Magic Lane is also the publisher of the highly rated Magic Earth app for iOS and Android. Designed with a modular architecture, Magic Lane provides customizable, offline-capable mapping and real-time navigation services optimized for industries such as automotive, micro-mobility, emergency response, and fleet management. With robust SDKs for Android, iOS, JavaScript, Qt, and Flutter, the platform enables seamless integration across devices and applications. Committed to protecting user privacy, Magic Lane ensures that no personal location data is tracked or stored, setting a new standard in secure, smart navigation technology. www.magiclane.com About P3 digital servicesWith 30 years’ experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3’s pioneering IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,800 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today’s complex technology challenges.

