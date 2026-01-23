Founder-Led M&A Advisory Succeed Launches to Address Post-Deal Risks in Agency Sector

Luke Tobin, CEO of Succeed

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new division of Unusual Group has been launched, Succeed is a founder-led mergers and acquisitions advisory specialising in creative and digital agencies, has launched with a model designed to prioritise post-deal integration, talent retention and long-term value creation. The firm has been founded by operators involved in more than 100 agency transactions across the UK, Europe, the US and Canada. The aim is to address structural challenges in agency M&A, where deal success is often undermined by cultural misalignment, client attrition and operational disruption following completion.Industry research indicates that a majority of M&A transactions fail to meet long-term strategic objectives, with post-deal integration cited as a primary driver of underperformance. A 2023 Bain & Company analysis reported that 83% of M&A practitioners view integration challenges as the leading cause of deal failure.Luke Tobin, CEO of Succeed, Unusual Group and Tobin Capital, said the advisory was designed to extend support beyond transaction close.“Transaction value is ultimately determined after completion, not at signing,” Tobin said. “We focus on aligning buyers and founders around integration, operational continuity and sustainable growth rather than just headline price.”Unlike traditional brokerage-led models, Succeed’s approach is:1. Buyer selection based on strategic, financial and cultural alignment2. Integration planning before valuation and deal structuring3. Post-completion support focused on leadership continuity, staff retention and client stability4. Sector specialism across Creative, Marketing & Growth, MarTech/SaaS and the Creator EconomyThe team reports having supported more than 100 agency exits, completed over 20 acquisitions, and raised more than £30 million in transaction-related funding across its portfolio. Succeed positions itself as a partner to founders seeking to balance liquidity events with long-term brand, team and client outcomes, amid continued consolidation in the global agency market.About SucceedSucceed is a founder-led M&A advisory focused on creative and digital businesses. Founded by Luke Tobin, the firm brings experience from more than 100 transactions across the UK, EU, US and Canada. Its model prioritises integration readiness, long-term value preservation and sustainable post-deal performance.

