E-novation Foundation Launches U.S. Mission in Partnership with International Reputation Institute

Massimo Lucidi, Founder of the International Reputation Institute, and Azzurra Rinaldi, Vice President of the E-novation Foundation, present the Italian Excellence Award to representatives of Fortunato Brothers. Group photo of members of the International Reputation Institute alongside institutional guests and participants at the Union League Club in New York, marking the launch of the 2026 U.S. mission and a renewed commitment to cultural dialogue.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The year 2026 opens with a decisive step: the E-novation Foundation announces its arrival in the United States in partnership with the International Reputation Institute, the Washington-based organization founded by journalist and cultural envoy Massimo Lucidi . Their shared mission is both simple and ambitious—to foster a culture that encourages direct dialogue, thoughtful discussion, and authentic commitment to the human person.For more than a decade, this commitment has taken shape in over fifty annual gatherings across Italy and abroad. From these meetings, one truth consistently emerges: societies seek soft power rooted not in ideology, but in humanity—work, dignity, education, youth, responsibility, and peace. Hundreds of leaders and participants have gathered around these tables, debating the future of geopolitics and the global economy while nurturing hope for generations to come.This legacy includes hallmark initiatives such as the Italian Excellence Award in Washington, D.C., now in its thirteenth edition, which celebrates Italy’s development model grounded in small and medium enterprises, excellence, and sustainability. In Rome, the General States of Sustainability and Security found a home in the historic halls of San Carlo ai Catinari—even during the most challenging days of the pandemic. Though physically distanced, the community remained united, giving rise to new projects such as the International Days of Freedom and Bellessere Fairplay, initiatives that have since crossed national borders.This January marks the opening of a new chapter, with some major events between New York and Washington, D.C., designed to highlight the deep and often overlooked cultural and historical bond between Italy and the United States. On one side stands America, born from the ideals of independence and constitutional freedom; on the other, Italy, shaped by the Enlightenment, positivist thought, and the Risorgimento—movements that closely studied the American experiment and looked across the Atlantic with admiration and aspiration.Azzurra Rinaldi, a New Yorker and Vice President of the E-novation Foundation, underscores the significance of this moment —a forum where soft power intersects with spiritual diplomacy represented a natural convergence of shared values and missions. She also highlights the pivotal role played by international public affairs leader Patrizia Marin, whose ability to connect institutions and cultures made the encounter possible.Reflecting on the broader vision, Massimo Lucidi points to the message of the Jubilee, in which Pope Leo calls for recognizing “in the stranger a seeker, in the distant one a neighbor, in the different one a fellow traveler.” This principle will serve as a guiding thread throughout the upcoming gatherings, including the General States of Sustainability and Security to be held at the Vatican in March—an initiative that affirms the importance of practicing community in an increasingly digital age.The U.S. mission officially begins on Tuesday, January 20, with a breakfast at the historic Union League Club on Park Avenue in New York. The event commemorates the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence while honoring Italy’s enduring contributions to the founding of the United States through culture, architecture, diplomacy, and ideas. In a city defined by constant forward motion, the gathering offers a moment of reflection on shared heritage while encouraging renewed dialogue and collaboration.At the Union League Club, the occasion marks the announcement of the first nomination of the year for the Italian Excellence Award. The honor is proudly awarded to Fortunato Brothers, with the renowned New York pastry shop celebrating its 50th anniversary. A corner of Italy located in Brooklyn, Fortunato Brothers is home to a traditional Italian pastry kitchen where Italy’s flavors, traditions, and culture are vividly brought to life.

