RadiantBiz Emerges as Top Company Helping Europeans Set Up Business in Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai has long been known as a tax haven, and despite introducing its corporate tax policy after the pandemic, it has managed to further enhance this reputation.This is mainly because many countries, especially European ones, increased their already high income tax rates. With taxes ranging from as high as 45% to as low as 11%, Dubai has attracted many Europeans looking to make a smart decision for their businesses by relocating to the UAE.As appealing as Dubai is, with its strategic location between Europe, Africa, and Asia, and its tax haven and safe environment, any business move is a complex matter that requires great care and attention to detail. This is where the UAE’s business setup consultancy industry comes into play.The country ranks 16th on the Ease of Doing Business Index thanks to its business-friendly environment, and a key contributor to this is the consultancy industry, which supports business owners in their transition to Dubai.Making this transition correctly the first time is crucial to avoid unnecessary costs and wasted time. Hence, partnering with an experienced business setup consultancy is vital. RadiantBiz has been assisting European businesses in their move to Dubai for the past few years, successfully enabling thousands of companies to enter the Dubai market.Understanding the Three Business Jurisdictions in the UAEThe first brick of the foundation that RadiantBiz lays for its clients is a thorough understanding of the UAE’s business jurisdictions. This is the most important decision immediately after deciding to relocate a business. RadiantBiz’s consultants refer to this choice as the 'blueprint' of a business, emphasizing its core essence.The UAE has three business jurisdictions, including the mainland, free zone, and offshore, each with its own purpose and framework. Understanding the difference between the three brings businesses closer to setting up in Dubai.Starting with the mainland, which is the largest business jurisdiction in the country by area, a mainland business setup in Dubai stands out for one key reason: unrestricted operational freedom. Businesses can operate anywhere across the UAE without limitations and are also eligible to work directly with government entities. This makes the mainland a highly suitable jurisdiction for companies that actively serve a UAE-based customer base.Previously, a drawback of this jurisdiction was that it could not be fully owned by foreigners; however, this law has been amended, and the mainland now does not require local sponsorship.Then there’s the free zone, which happens to be the most popular jurisdiction. A free zone business setup in Dubai is widely known for its tax exemptions, including relief from corporate tax as well as customs and duties on imports. Free zones largely remain untouched by local taxes unless a business transacts directly with mainland entities. This restriction, however, can become a limitation, as free zone companies face controlled operational access within the UAE market.Another reason for its popularity is the always-available full foreign ownership privilege, which, with the recent elimination of mainland local sponsorship requirements, makes it less unique.The UAE has over 40 free zones, with Dubai alone hosting more than 20. Many of these free zones are dedicated to specific industries, such as the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), which has tailored infrastructure and laws for the financial sector.Last but not least is the offshore business jurisdiction, often considered the cheapest option in the country. However, when considering an offshore business setup in Dubai , it’s important to understand why it is inexpensive. Offshore companies are not permitted to operate within the UAE market; instead, they are designed specifically for international business activities, asset holding, and global investments.However, they do enjoy all tax exemptions as well as 100% foreign ownership rights. The key is to understand their limitations, as many business owners choose offshore licenses based solely on lower prices, only to later be surprised by operational restrictions.How RadiantBiz Guides Europeans in Choosing the Right JurisdictionKeeping all this in mind, the business setup consultants dubai at RadiantBiz have developed a rigorous initial assessment stage, where a business’s operations, target market, budget, and long-term goals are carefully analysed to determine feasibility and suitability across all three business jurisdictions.Notably, there are many established examples, such as Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, IKEA, and Decathlon, that operate extensively across the UAE through mainland licenses, allowing them to directly serve the local consumer market.In free zones, several European banks, including HSBC, BNP Paribas, UBS, Deutsche Bank, and Société Générale, operate from the DIFC, leveraging its independent legal framework and financial infrastructure to service regional and international markets.When it comes to offshore companies, there are typically no public examples due to the confidentiality and privacy provided by Dubai’s offshore registries.Similarly, to ensure full compliance with UAE laws and regulations, RadiantBiz consultants, following the initial assessment stage, transfer the business to a dedicated jurisdictional specialist with extensive industry and jurisdictional experience to determine the most suitable license for the business activity.That’s not all, RadiantBiz goes beyond just obtaining the business license by providing full PRO services for visas, liaising efficiently with government authorities, and ensuring the corporate bank account is set up and operational for the business.Why Europeans Prefer RadiantBiz Over Other Setup AgentsAs a result of this holistic approach, European businesses have found a comprehensive partnership with RadiantBiz for setting up businesses in Dubai, particularly when it comes to banking. Having a separate corporate bank account is not only professional and credibility-building but also a complex process, especially for European businesses unfamiliar with the local banking industry.This is where RadiantBiz’s CEO, Rizwan Ansari, leverages his credible track record as a banker, which has enabled him to revolutionize the UAE’s business setup consultancy industry by providing corporate banking support to business owners.Accordingly, RadiantBiz has developed a holistic, long-term approach with its clientele, acting as their guide and support system within the UAE’s business landscape.For professional on-the-ground guidance, contact RadiantBiz via email at info@radiantbiz.com, WhatsApp, or call +971 52 132 2895.

