Media Statement by the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste

On the Entry into Force of the Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement)

On 17 January 2026, the third Implementing Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement) entered into force.

This landmark Agreement represents a major milestone in global multilateral efforts to address longstanding gaps in the international legal and regulatory framework governing the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction. These areas, which include the high seas and the international seabed area, comprise over 60 per cent of the world’s oceans and host more than 90 per cent of the habitat on Earth.

The BBNJ Agreement will also contribute to addressing the triple planetary crises of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. It supports the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to ocean protection, climate action and international cooperation.

Importantly, the Agreement stands as a historic achievement for developing countries and small island developing States. It reflects their collective leadership in shaping international law, promoting equity and levelling the playing field, particularly by ensuring that all States can benefit from the sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction and increase their capacity to participate.

Timor-Leste was among the first countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to ratify the BBNJ Agreement. The draft National Parliament’s Resolution for Timor-Leste's ratification to the BBNJ Agreement was approved on7 August 2024 by the Council of Ministers, and on 17 September 2024 by the National Parliament. This commitment was formally announced by the Prime Minister of Timor-Leste during the United Nations General Assembly.

Timor-Leste believes that the Agreement is vital to strengthening global ocean governance and will contribute to addressing key global challenges, including marine pollution, biodiversity loss and climate change. It also provides an important pathway for fostering sustainable economic development and enhancing international and regional cooperation. These objectives are fully aligned with Timor-Leste’s Blue Economy Policy and Action Plan for the Promotion of a Resilient and Sustainable Economy of the Sea (2025–2035), which was adopted in principle in June 2025. The Blue Economy Policy and Action Plan sets out strategic objectives as well as concrete actions and plans for short, medium and long term in order to diversify Timor-Leste’s economy and achieve sustainable development.

As background, the BBNJ Agreement establishes a comprehensive framework governing:

The use of marine genetic resources, including the fair and equitable sharing of benefits;

Area-based management tools, including marine protected areas;

Environmental impact assessments; and

Capacity-building and the transfer of marine technology.

To date, more than 80 countries have ratified the Agreement, and 145 countries have signed it. END