Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

Press Release

Meeting of the Council of Ministers on January 21st 2026

The Council of Ministers met at the Government Palace in Dili and approved the draft Resolution of the National Parliament to ratify the memorandum of understanding between the Governments of Australia and the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste on technical cooperation for development.

The main objective of this Memorandum of Understanding is to provide a framework for technical cooperation between the two Governments, establishing a general framework for implementing development projects aligned with Timor-Leste's national priorities. The agreement serves as a basis for implementing concrete technical assistance initiatives in areas considered priorities by the Timorese Government and in which Australia has relevant experience, thereby contributing to institutional capacity building, human resource development, and the promotion of self-sufficiency and sustainable national development.

The Memorandum also sets out the principles and mechanisms for cooperation, including technical missions, scholarships and training activities, the secondment of experts, the provision of equipment, and the implementation of joint projects, as well as the applicable regime for coordination, monitoring, and administrative facilitation, thereby enabling the effective and structured implementation of technical cooperation for development between Timor-Leste and Australia.

*****

The Council of Ministers approved the draft Decree-Law for the first amendment to Decree-Law No. 75/2023, of September 15th, on the organic law for the Ministry of Transport and Communications, presented by Minister Miguel Marques Gonçalves Manetelu.

The main objective of this decree-law is to reorganise the Ministry of Transport and Communications' internal services, with a view to achieving a more efficient and productive distribution of powers and tasks within the sector.

The measures now approved include the abolition of the current Directorate-General for Transport and Communications and the creation of two separate directorates-general — the Directorate-General for Transport and the Directorate-General for Communications —, as well as the creation of the Air Incident and Accident Investigation Office and the Digitalisation and Cybersecurity Office, to strengthen the provision of public services in these expanding areas.

*****

The draft Decree-Law, also presented by Minister Miguel Marques Gonçalves Manetelu, establishing the fees payable for acts and services of the Public Administration relating to motor vehicles and their drivers, was approved.

The law defines and clarifies the fee regime applicable to acts and services provided by the Public Administration in the road sector, ensuring that the services provided correspond to their respective costs. Among other things, it covers procedures for registration, vehicle inspection, the issuance of titles and licences, as well as driving tests and documents.

The Decree-Law also establishes the rules for collecting fees, identifying taxpayers, and permitting collection by third parties, under the terms defined by law, revoking the previous regime and providing for entry into force 30 days after its publication.

*****

The Council of Ministers approved the draft Government Decree, also presented by Minister Miguel Marques Gonçalves Manetelu, on the regulation of the allocation of registration numbers and the issuance and display of registration plates for motor vehicles and their trailers.

The draft Government Decree sets out the rules for determining registration numbers and for the configuration, issuance, renewal, and display of the respective plates for all motor vehicles and their trailers, defining the different types of registration, their structure, and the identification codes of the administrative divisions of the territory.

*****

Lastly, Vice Minister for ASEAN Affairs Milena Maria da Costa Rangel gave a presentation to the Council of Ministers on Timor-Leste's participation in the 2026 ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (ASEAN SOM), to be held on January 28th, 2026, and the ASEAN Ministers of Foreign Affairs Retreat (AMM Retreat) under the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together,” scheduled for January 29th, 2026, both in Cebu, Philippines.

The presentation focused on the key topics to be discussed at these meetings, highlighting the priorities of the Philippine ASEAN Chairmanship for 2026, the follow-up to the decisions of recent ASEAN Summits, and an analysis of the organisation's external relations, as well as regional and international issues affecting regional peace, security, and stability.

Regarding Timor-Leste, it was emphasised that these meetings are particularly important in the post-accession context, marking the transition to full and active participation within ASEAN. The commitment to ensuring harmonious integration was also highlighted through strengthening institutional coordination, preparing national mechanisms, and constructive involvement in the political, security, and diplomatic processes of the regional organisation. END