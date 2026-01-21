The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's The Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Market is projected to reach a value of US $1449.75 billion by 2030.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The fishing, hunting, and trapping market has experienced significant expansion over recent years, driven by both traditional practices and evolving recreational interests. As more people engage in outdoor activities and seek sustainable ways to interact with wildlife, this sector is positioned for continued growth. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors fueling the industry, regional highlights, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Market Size Outlook Through 2026

The fishing, hunting, and trapping market has seen robust growth, with the market size expected to rise from $1058.6 billion in 2025 to $1125.27 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Historically, this growth has been supported by long-established wildlife harvesting methods, reliance on natural ecosystems, the expansion of rural hunting communities, early use of basic fishing equipment, and the growth of local trapping activities.

Forecasted Expansion and Future Potential of the Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Market

Looking ahead, the market is projected to expand further, reaching $1449.75 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5%. This projection is driven by increased interest in outdoor recreational activities, growing awareness and practices in sustainable wildlife management, development of global hunting and fishing tourism, demand for advanced sporting gear, and a stronger focus on regulated trapping to control pest populations. Key trends anticipated during this period include rising participation rates in recreational fishing and hunting, a surge in demand for specialized equipment, heightened attention to ethical wildlife harvesting, growth of conservation and habitat protection efforts, and expanding outdoor sports tourism centered on natural environments.

Understanding the Scope of Fishing, Hunting, and Trapping Activities

Fishing, hunting, and trapping encompass the extraction of fish and wild animals from their natural habitats. This includes commercial hunting and trapping, as well as fishing for both finfish and shellfish species. These activities form a vital subsector within the broader fishing, hunting, forestry, and agricultural industries. Businesses in this field utilize natural resources to harvest fish and wildlife, employing various techniques that depend on ecological availability.

Growing Appetite for Seafood Products as a Key Growth Driver

A major driving force behind the fishing, hunting, and trapping market is the rising demand for seafood products. These products include a diverse array of foods derived from aquatic animals and plants harvested from freshwater and marine settings. The process involves capturing fish, shellfish, and other marine organisms using nets, lines, traps, and fishing vessels. For example, in March 2023, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) reported an 8% increase in Australia’s fisheries and aquaculture production, reaching $3.63 billion in 2022–23, with a further 2% growth anticipated in 2023–24. This surge in seafood demand is significantly boosting market growth.

Notable Geographic Regions in the Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Market

In terms of regional market size, Asia-Pacific stood as the largest market for fishing, hunting, and trapping in 2025. The market analysis covers a wide range of regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global overview.

