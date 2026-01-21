The Highways Market is projected to grow to USD 555.87 Billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highways market sector has seen consistent growth over recent years, driven by expanding infrastructure needs and increasing traffic volumes. As transportation demands evolve alongside urbanization and technological advances, this market is set to experience significant development in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional leadership, and future trends shaping the highways industry.

Highways Market Size and Growth Outlook Through 2030

The highways market growth has steadily expanded and is projected to increase from $430.53 billion in 2025 to $451.4 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This historical growth is credited to factors such as nationwide infrastructure programs, the rise in vehicle traffic necessitating new roads, early uptake of mechanized construction equipment, growing routine maintenance demands, and urbanization fueling the need for enhanced highway connectivity.

Looking ahead, the highways market is expected to grow robustly to reach $555.88 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 5.3%. This forecasted expansion is driven by rising investment in smart mobility infrastructure, growing demand for predictive maintenance solutions, increased emphasis on climate-resilient road designs, adoption of AI-enabled monitoring technologies, and large-scale highway modernization projects. Key trends expected to influence this growth include a surge in highway expansion initiatives, enhanced focus on long-term asset maintenance, wider use of advanced construction materials, improved emergency repair capabilities, and greater deployment of specialized maintenance equipment.

Understanding What Defines a Highway

A highway is a primary road that links towns or cities. Its wide lanes and high-speed limits help reduce travel time, improving transportation efficiency across regions.

Urbanization as a Central Driver of Highways Market Expansion

Rapid urbanization is a major factor propelling growth in the highways market. Urbanization involves the transformation of rural areas into urban centers due to economic development and industrialization. Highways play an essential role by connecting urban hubs, supporting economic activities, and improving accessibility.

For example, in April 2023, the World Bank Group reported that over half of the world’s population now lives in urban areas. This urban population is expected to climb to 6 billion by 2045, a 1.5 times increase. Such demographic shifts are creating greater demand for highway infrastructure, making urbanization a key growth driver in this sector.

North America’s Leading Position in the Highways Market

North America held the largest share of the highways market in 2025. The market report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics.

