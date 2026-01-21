Dark R&B and Pop Artist Danny Silvertone Signs Multi-Year Distribution Deal with Edgewater Music Group/The Orchard

Danny Silvertone, @DannySilvertone Danny Silvertone, @DannySilvertone Danny Silvertone, @DannySilvertone Danny Silvertone, @DannySilvertone Danny Silvertone, @DannySilvertone

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recording artist Danny Silvertone has officially inked a multi-year distribution agreement with Edgewater Music Group, a strategic partner of The Orchard (a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment). The deal is set to bolster Silvertone’s global reach, providing him with major-label infrastructure, marketing resources, and synchronization licensing opportunities.This partnership marks a pivotal shift for Silvertone, who has operated independently since 2021. Through a series of self-released singles and high-production visuals, he has amassed over one million streams and established a distinct "Dark Pop" aesthetic characterized by atmospheric production. Over the last 24 months, Silvertone has focused on expanding his regional touring footprint to build the foundation necessary for international scalability."This partnership is designed to scale Silvertone’s reach within global markets," a representative noted, highlighting the deal's focus on high-volume release cycles.Silvertone is currently in production on his next major body of work. Backed by the global network of The Orchard, the artist is preparing a full-length studio album slated for release in 2026.About Danny Silvertone Danny Silvertone is an American singer-songwriter specializing in alternative R&B and Dark Pop, known for his immersive soundscapes and melodic vocal arrangements.Version 2: The "Buzz" & Momentum (Modern & Punchy)Best for music blogs, social media, and fan-facing newsletters.Danny Silvertone Levels Up: Independent R&B Artist Joins Forces with Edgewater & The OrchardAfter racking up over one million streams independently, Dark R&B sensation Danny Silvertone is taking his sound global. The artist has officially entered a multi-year partnership with Edgewater Music Group, leveraging the massive distribution power of The Orchard and Sony Music Entertainment.Since 2021, Silvertone has been carving out a unique lane in the alternative pop world. By blending underground electronic influences with contemporary pop structures, he has cultivated a loyal fanbase through atmospheric releases and a distinct visual identity. Following two years of intensive regional touring and creative development, this new deal provides the marketing muscle and sync licensing support needed to push his sound to international audiences.The collaboration comes at a perfect time. Silvertone is currently deep in the studio, crafting his most ambitious project yet. While the tracklist remains under wraps, the team is gearing up for a major rollout, with a new full-length studio album confirmed for 2026.With the backing of Edgewater and The Orchard, Silvertone is poised to transition from an underground favorite to a global contender.Version 3: The Narrative (Story-Focused)Best for feature articles, bio updates, and electronic press kits (EPKs).From Underground to Global: Danny Silvertone Partners with Edgewater Music Group for Upcoming 2026 AlbumFor the past several years, Danny Silvertone has been meticulously building a world of his own. Operating independently since 2021, the American singer-songwriter has defined a specific "Dark R&B" aesthetic—a blend of moody, atmospheric production and melodic pop—that has resonated with listeners to the tune of over one million streams.Now, that independent grind has culminated in a major career milestone. Silvertone has signed a multi-year agreement with Edgewater Music Group, a partner of The Orchard (Sony Music Entertainment). This alliance rewards years of grassroots development, including a recent 24-month period dedicated to live performance and refining his visual direction.The partnership creates a bridge between Silvertone’s creative vision and the global infrastructure required to support it. Edgewater and The Orchard will oversee the distribution and marketing for his upcoming catalog, ensuring his music reaches new territories.The primary focus of this new chapter is already underway. Silvertone is currently in the production phase of a new full-length studio album. Expected to drop in 2026, the record will serve as the debut offering under this new distribution framework, signaling a new era for the Dark Pop artist.Would you like me to draft a short social media caption to accompany one of these releases?

