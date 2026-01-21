The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's The Turf Grass and Turf Solutions Market is Projected to Grow to $42.4 Billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $42.4 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The turf grass and turf solutions market has been experiencing notable growth recently, driven by several factors such as urban development and increasing awareness of environmental benefits. This sector plays a vital role in enhancing outdoor spaces, from residential lawns to sports fields, reflecting a growing emphasis on sustainable and functional green areas. Let’s explore the current state of this market, its growth drivers, major trends, and regional dynamics.

Growth Outlook and Market Size for Turf Grass and Turf Solutions

The market for turf grass and turf solutions has expanded significantly, with its size expected to rise from $30.63 billion in 2025 to $32.77 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The solid expansion observed in the past years is linked to the development of urban landscaping projects, the construction of new sports facilities, heightened awareness of turf-based erosion control, growth in residential lawn installations, and the broader availability of improved turfgrass varieties.

Download a free sample of the turf grass and turf solutions market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19738&type=smp

Looking ahead, the market is set to continue its upward trend, reaching an estimated $42.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7%. This future growth will likely be fueled by increased demand for sustainable turf systems, higher investments in sports infrastructure, expansion of premium landscaping options, continued development in residential and commercial spaces, and adoption of water-efficient turf products. Key trends shaping this period include a growing preference for durable turf solutions, advancement in sports turf development, the spread of urban green spaces, wider use of drought-tolerant turf varieties, and a move toward low-maintenance turf options.

Understanding Turf Grass and Turf Solutions

Turf grass refers to specific grass species cultivated and maintained to create dense, resilient, and visually appealing surfaces typically used in landscaping, sports fields, and recreational areas. Turf solutions encompass a broad range of products, technologies, and practices aimed at establishing, supporting, and improving these turfgrass surfaces. The goal of turf solutions is to ensure optimal growth, durability, and appearance for lawns, sports arenas, parks, and other landscaped environments.

View the full turf grass and turf solutions market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/turf-grass-and-turf-solutions-global-market-report

Outdoor Recreation as a Growth Catalyst for Turf Grass and Turf Solutions

One of the main factors propelling the turf grass and turf solutions market forward is the rise in outdoor recreation activities. These activities, which take place in natural or open-air settings, are increasingly valued for their health benefits, including enhanced physical fitness, improved mental well-being, and stress reduction. Turf grass and related solutions contribute by providing safe, attractive, and long-lasting surfaces that improve the quality and usability of outdoor recreational areas while supporting sustainable environmental practices.

Supporting this trend, a May 2024 report from Winnebago Industries, a US motorhome manufacturer, revealed that 71% of outdoor activity participants acknowledged the positive health impacts of spending time outdoors—a 3% increase compared to 2023. This growing appreciation for outdoor experiences is helping to drive demand in the turf grass and turf solutions market.

Regional Overview of Turf Grass and Turf Solutions Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the turf grass and turf solutions market. The comprehensive market analysis also includes other key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on the sector’s growth and regional variations.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Turf Grass And Turf Solutions Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Chemical Seed Treatment For Ornamental And Turf Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemical-seed-treatment-for-ornamental-and-turf-global-market-report

Turf Protection Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/turf-protection-global-market-report

Artificial Turf Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-turf-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.