Hemp Seed Market Projected to Reach $14.51 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Analysis by The Business Research Company

Hemp Seed Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Hemp Seed Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The hemp seed market has been witnessing impressive expansion recently, driven by growing consumer interest in health and nutrition. As awareness about plant-based diets and functional foods rises, hemp seeds are becoming increasingly popular for their nutritional benefits and versatile applications. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional trends, and key factors shaping this evolving industry.

Overview of the Hemp Seed Market Size and Projected Growth

The hemp seed market has experienced significant growth over recent years and is projected to continue this trend. It is expected to increase from $8.38 billion in 2025 to $9.36 billion in 2026, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. This upward trajectory is largely due to expanding consumer interest in nutrient-dense foods, early adoption of hemp seeds in superfood blends, the spread of hemp cultivation, rising demand for omega-rich oils, and growth in natural supplement markets.

Download a free sample of the hemp seed market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19086&type=smp

Future Market Expansion and Key Trends in the Hemp Seed Industry

Looking ahead, the hemp seed market is forecast to reach $14.51 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.6%. This growth will be fueled by increasing demand for plant-based nutrition, broader use of hemp seeds in functional beverages, expansion in fortified food products, a preference for organic health foods, and rising adoption of hemp seed oil in premium skincare products. Notable trends shaping the market include the incorporation of hemp seeds in health food items, a surge in plant-based protein alternatives, growing use in beverages with health benefits, enhanced integration of hemp seed oil in beauty products, and expanding popularity of organic hemp offerings.

Nutritional Value and Uses of Hemp Seeds

Hemp seeds come from the cannabis sativa plant and are highly prized for their nutrition, containing essential fatty acids, complete proteins, and important vitamins. Due to these qualities, they are widely used in various food items, dietary supplements, and wellness products. Their complete protein profile supports muscle health, while their rich fatty acid content promotes cardiovascular well-being, making hemp seeds a valuable dietary addition for health-conscious consumers.

View the full hemp seed market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hemp-seed-global-market-report

The Growing Influence of Vegan and Plant-Based Diets on Hemp Seed Demand

One of the main drivers of hemp seed market growth is the rising popularity of vegan and plant-based diets. These dietary patterns focus on consuming exclusively plant-derived foods and exclude animal products and by-products. The surge in demand for such diets is motivated by heightened health awareness, ethical concerns about animal welfare, and environmental sustainability. Hemp seeds play a crucial role in these diets by providing a nutrient-rich source of protein, fatty acids, and vitamins. For example, in January 2025, Kitchen CUT reported that the UK vegan population had grown to 2.5 million in 2024, up by approximately 1.1 million from the previous year, with over 1.8 million people routinely consuming vegan products. This shift underlines how the rise in plant-based eating habits is propelling hemp seed consumption.

Regional Overview and Market Distribution of Hemp Seeds

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the hemp seed market. The comprehensive market report also covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on the distribution and growth patterns of hemp seed demand.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Hemp Seed Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Seed Treatment Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/seed-treatment-global-market-report

Vegetable Seeds Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vegetable-seeds-global-market-report

Hemp Rebar Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hemp-rebar-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.