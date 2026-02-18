Avant® Advisory Group Welcomes Virginia Suveiu, Esq. as Managing Director – Strategic Risk Advisory Services

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avant® Advisory Group is pleased to announce Virginia Suveiu, Esq. as Avant’s Managing Director – Strategic Risk Advisory Services. Virginia brings more than 20 years’ experience advising organizations on regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, corporate governance, and complex commercial matters across a wide range of highly regulated and risk-prone industries.

Virginia has served in senior corporate and legal roles including Director of Risk Management, Chief Safeguard Officer, and Of Counsel, where she advised on regulatory compliance, change management initiatives, dispute resolution, mergers and acquisitions, internal investigations, and the full lifecycle of commercial contracts. Her depth of experience allows her to help organizations proactively manage risk while navigating evolving regulatory and operational challenges.

Virginia also provides specialized training in cybersecurity and privacy risk management, project & contract risk management, M&A and financing transactions, due diligence processes, vendor & strategic partner management, and regulatory and public affairs risk mitigation. She is also an arbitrator, serving both the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the American Arbitration Association (AAA).

Jim Davidson, president of Avant® Advisory Group, said: “There is no one more suited than Virginia to lead Avant’s new practice area. She has spent her career in senior corporate and legal roles helping organizations mitigate compliance and regulatory risks. An attorney, arbitrator, advisor, author, speaker and educator, Virginia has done it all. She is the ultimate expert in strategic risk advisory across multiple industries. I can’t be prouder and more honored that she has joined Avant® as its Managing Director-Strategic Risk Advisory Services.”

Virginia Suveiu commented, “I am honored to join the Avant Advisory Group team of highly experienced professional experts and for the opportunity to lead Avant’s new Strategic Risk Advisory Services practice area. Avant’s superb reputation and successful track record demonstrate the depth of its Strategic Risk Advisory expertise to help protect organizations in mitigating risk while meeting the growing needs of business in an increasingly complex world.”

About Avant® Advisory Group

Avant® Advisory Group is a nearly 30 year, premier, operationally focused financial, strategic advisory, and management consulting firm. We combine Big 4 firm and senior management industry experience with our credentialed financial and operating expertise to identify and implement value opportunities that increase cash flow, profitability, and EBITDA. Clients find our financial guidance, strategic, and operational expertise particularly valuable during periods of transition.

We concentrate on adding value through strategic risk advisory, deep operational turnarounds, financial restructuring, complex ERP implementation and technology solutions, profitability improvement, interim management, forensic, investigative, dispute resolution services, owner exit and strategic planning & seller M&A transaction advisory. Learn more at www.AvantAdvisory.com.

Avant® Advisory Group, an operationally focused financial advisory and management consulting firm, is Biblically based and serves God and our clients with the highest honor and integrity.

Los Angeles | Newport Beach | Sacramento | Miami | New York

Avant® Advisory Group

4000 Macarthur

East Tower, Suite 600

Newport Beach, CA 92660

United States

James F. Davidson, President

Avant Advisory Group

+1 949-417-5708

Avant@AvantAdvisory.com

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.