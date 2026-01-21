Hemp Market Size, Share, and Trend Analysis Report by Product

Hemp Market Report 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The hemp industry has seen remarkable expansion in recent years, fueled by diverse applications and shifting consumer preferences toward natural products. This sector is poised for continued rapid growth as demand rises across multiple industries, from textiles to wellness. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the hemp market today.

Hemp Market Size and Projected Expansion

The hemp market has experienced significant growth, with its value expected to rise from $8.55 billion in 2025 to $10.28 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. This earlier growth phase was driven by early uses in textiles, increased consumption of natural foods, expansion of hemp farming, easing regulations in key markets, and the growing popularity of hemp-based natural cosmetics.

Looking ahead, the hemp market is anticipated to expand even faster, reaching $21.2 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 19.8%. This forecasted surge is largely due to rising demand for plant-based nutrition, expanded use of hemp in biocomposites, growth in CBD-infused wellness products, the rise of sustainable construction materials incorporating hemp, and a growing preference for organic farming methods. Key trends during this period include increased consumer adoption of hemp foods, greater demand for eco-friendly hemp textiles, expansion of hemp-derived beauty and wellness products, more use of hemp fibers in green building, and a tilt toward organic, clean-label hemp items.

Understanding Hemp as an Industrial and Medicinal Crop

Hemp, a variety of the cannabis sativa plant, is primarily cultivated for its industrial and medicinal uses. It differs from marijuana by containing only minimal levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component in cannabis. The textile sector widely employs hemp for producing durable, eco-conscious fabrics and clothing, which supports the growing shift toward sustainable materials in fashion.

Natural and Organic Product Demand Boosting Hemp Growth

One of the strongest drivers propelling the hemp market is the expanding preference for natural and organic goods. These products are derived from natural sources without synthetic chemicals, pesticides, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs), often grown under organic farming standards. Consumer awareness around health benefits and environmental sustainability is pushing this trend forward. Hemp fits perfectly as a natural and organic option because it grows without synthetic inputs, supports environmental sustainability, and offers versatile, eco-friendly materials and nutrients.

For example, in April 2025, the Organic Trade Association (OTA), a US-based membership group, reported that certified organic product sales in the U.S. increased by 5.2% in 2024, exceeding the overall market growth rate of 2.5%. Total organic sales hit a record $71.6 billion that year. Such data highlights the strong consumer shift toward natural and organic products, which is directly supporting hemp market growth.

Leading Region in Hemp Market and Emerging Hotspots

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest market for hemp. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market during the upcoming period. The hemp market report includes insights from a variety of regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market development.

