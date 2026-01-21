Hazelnut Market Analysis: Opportunities, Market Share, Growth Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecast Through 2030

Hazelnut Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Hazelnut Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The hazelnut market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by evolving consumer preferences and expanding applications. As demand for healthier snacks and plant-based foods rises globally, the industry is set for continued expansion. Let’s explore the market size, key growth factors, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the future of the hazelnut sector.

Hazelnut Market Size and Projected Growth From 2025 to 2030

The market for hazelnuts has shown robust growth over the past years and is forecasted to continue this upward trajectory. It is expected to increase from $16.52 billion in 2025 to $18.07 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This growth during the historical period was driven by higher consumption of nut-based snacks, growing usage in confectionery products, greater awareness of their nutritional benefits, expansion of traditional cultivation zones, and early adoption in personal care products. Looking ahead, the hazelnut market is projected to reach $25.58 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.1%. This anticipated growth is supported by rising demand for plant-based ingredients, increasing popularity of premium chocolates and spreads, wider acceptance of organic nut products, expansion in global hazelnut processing capacity, and greater use of hazelnut oil in cosmetic formulations. Trends expected to shape the market include a preference for healthy and nutrient-dense snacks, more hazelnut usage in high-end confectioneries, development of plant- and nut-based food products, growing interest in cold-pressed hazelnut oil for skincare, and a surge in organic and clean-label hazelnut offerings.

Download a free sample of the hazelnut market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19082&type=smp

Understanding What Hazelnuts Are and Their Uses

Hazelnuts come from the hazel tree, scientifically called Corylus avellana. These nuts are round with a tough outer shell and have a rich, mildly sweet flavor. They are commonly incorporated in many food preparations such as desserts, snacks, and oils. Packed with healthy fats, vitamins, and antioxidants, hazelnuts appeal strongly to consumers focused on nutritious and wholesome eating habits.

Plant-Based Diets as a Major Growth Stimulus for the Hazelnut Market

One of the key drivers behind the expanding hazelnut market is the growing shift toward plant-based diets. These diets emphasize foods sourced primarily from plants, including fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds. The surge in plant-based eating is influenced by increased awareness of health benefits, climate change concerns, animal welfare considerations, and the availability of diverse plant-based products. Hazelnuts are rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, and essential nutrients that may help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, potentially supporting brain health in conditions like Parkinson’s disease. For instance, in May 2025, the Plant Based Foods Association reported that plant-based food sales in the U.S. reached $8.1 billion in 2023. Additionally, the USDA noted in January 2023 that Germany’s vegan population has grown to 1.58 million, with 55% of consumers actively reducing meat consumption. These shifts highlight the expanding consumer base driving hazelnut demand.

View the full hazelnut market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hazelnut-global-market-report

Additional Factors Supporting Hazelnut Market Expansion

Besides dietary trends, other elements are also propelling hazelnut market growth. Increased incorporation of hazelnut oil in cosmetics is broadening its appeal beyond food applications. Moreover, rising consumer interest in organic and clean-label products is encouraging manufacturers to focus on higher quality and sustainable hazelnut varieties. The expansion of processing infrastructure worldwide is enabling greater availability and diversity of hazelnut-based products, further enhancing market growth potential.

Regional Leaders Dominating the Hazelnut Industry

In terms of regional dominance, Europe was the largest market for hazelnuts in 2025 and is expected to maintain its lead as the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The hazelnut market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of the global market landscape.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Hazelnut Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Pine Nuts Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pine-nuts-global-market-report

Nut Ingredients Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nut-ingredients-global-market-report

Nut Products Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nut-products-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.