The Drywall and Insulation Contractors Market is projected to grow to $843.62 billion by 2030

It will grow from $551.55 billion in 2025 to $598.44 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The drywall and insulation contractors market has been experiencing robust growth recently, fueled by increasing construction activities and rising demand for improved building materials. As the construction sector continues to evolve, this market is set to benefit from technological advancements and shifting preferences toward sustainable and high-performance products. Let’s explore the current market status, growth drivers, key regions, and future trends shaping this industry.

Drywall and Insulation Contractors Market Size and Growth Expectations

The market for drywall and insulation contractors has expanded significantly in recent years. It is projected to increase from $551.55 billion in 2025 to $598.44 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This past growth was largely supported by a rise in residential construction projects, growing demand for insulation retrofits, more prevalent use of gypsum boards in interior applications, the expansion of commercial construction, and the availability of affordable insulation materials.

Looking ahead, the drywall and insulation contractors market growth is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $843.63 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.0%. Factors driving this forecasted growth include the adoption of advanced fire-resistant materials, a growing preference for eco-friendly insulation options, increased automation in drywall installation processes, the proliferation of moisture-resistant and high-performance boards, and a surge in renovation and remodeling activities. Key market trends anticipated during this period involve higher demand for fire-resistant drywall, widespread use of mold- and moisture-resistant boards, expansion in spray foam and fiberglass insulation projects, growing applications of drywall in furniture manufacturing, and rising adoption of lightweight drywall materials.

Understanding the Role of Drywall and Insulation Contractors

Drywall and insulation contractors are specialized businesses involved in various construction tasks, primarily dealing with building insulation, drywall installation, and plastering work. Their scope includes laying lath for plaster application as well as applying both plain and decorative plaster finishes. These contractors provide services for new construction projects, renovations, additions, and repairs, covering a broad range of building types.

Key Growth Drivers in the Drywall and Insulation Contractors Market

One of the main factors propelling market growth is the rising volume of residential construction. This sector involves building new homes or refurbishing existing properties such as apartments and housing units designed for personal living. Drywall and insulation contractors play a crucial role by installing drywall, plaster, and insulation to improve energy efficiency and reduce drafts during colder or windy seasons, thereby helping maintain a comfortable indoor temperature.

For example, in May 2024, the UK’s Office for National Statistics reported a 15.9% increase in total new construction orders in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter, amounting to $1,866 million (£1,436 million). A significant portion of this growth was driven by private commercial new work, which surged by 27.9% ($909 million/£700 million), and public sector projects, which rose by 43.8% ($696 million/£536 million). This trend highlights how increased construction activity is boosting demand for drywall and insulation services.

Regional Insights on the Drywall and Insulation Contractors Market

In 2025, Europe led the drywall and insulation contractors market as the largest regional segment. However, the fastest growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region throughout the forecast period. The market analysis covers key geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

