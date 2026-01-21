Global Market Report on Ductless Heating and Cooling Systems 2026: Business Expansion, Influencing Factors

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ductless heating and cooling systems market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by evolving consumer preferences and technological advancements. As the demand for efficient, flexible climate control solutions rises, this sector is positioned for continued expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Steady Market Expansion Expected in Ductless Heating and Cooling Systems

The market for ductless heating and cooling systems has expanded notably and is projected to increase from $93.05 billion in 2025 to $101.89 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This rise in recent years results from widespread adoption of energy-efficient HVAC systems, heightened consumer focus on indoor air quality, growing retrofit activities in older properties, an uptick in residential construction, and a preference for cost-effective climate control solutions.

Forecasted Long-Term Growth Trajectory for the Ductless Heating and Cooling Systems Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $144.7 billion by 2030, continuing its robust growth with a CAGR of 9.2%. Key drivers during this period include increasing demand for smart and connected HVAC systems, expansion in multi-zone installations, greater acceptance of heat pump technologies, stricter energy-efficient building regulations, and ongoing innovations enhancing system performance and air filtration capabilities. Important trends shaping the market include a growing focus on energy-efficient temperature regulation, rising use of multi-zone solutions, preference for ductless systems in renovations, growth in residential and light commercial sectors, and technological improvements in air quality management.

Understanding the Benefits and Applications of Ductless Heating and Cooling Systems

Ductless heating and cooling systems offer precise control over indoor air temperature, leading to improved airflow and heightened comfort. Compared to installing central HVAC systems in buildings without existing ductwork, these systems are more affordable. They also provide a more convenient alternative to single-room heaters or window air conditioners, offering energy savings, enhanced air quality, and flexible zoning options that optimize indoor climate control.

How Smart Homes are Influencing the Ductless Heating and Cooling Market

The rise of smart homes is a significant factor propelling the growth of ductless heating and cooling systems. Smart homes integrate internet-connected devices that allow homeowners to automate and remotely manage heating, ventilation, and air conditioning through centralized platforms or mobile apps. This trend is fueled by consumer demand for greater energy efficiency and remote accessibility, with users seeking solutions that enable real-time monitoring and control while cutting utility expenses.

Smart Home Adoption Directly Boosts Ductless System Demand

Because ductless systems support zoned climate control and integrate seamlessly with smart home technology, they are increasingly favored by homeowners. These systems allow temperature adjustments in individual rooms via automated settings and smartphone connectivity, enhancing convenience and energy management. For example, Eurostat reported that in 2024, 14.2% of Europeans used internet-connected home energy management systems, 12.8% had smart home appliances, and 11.8% used smart security devices. This growing smart home penetration will continue to drive market growth for ductless heating and cooling solutions throughout the forecast period.

Regional Market Leadership and Geographic Trends in Ductless Heating and Cooling

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for ductless heating and cooling systems. The market report covers several key areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional market dynamics and growth opportunities.

