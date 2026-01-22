Renogy 'Lithium 2.0' Solid-State Battery Wins European Innovation Award, Defining the Next Era of Battery Innovation

European Innovation Award-Renogy Solid State Battery Series

Renogy 'Lithium 2.0' Solid-State Battery Wins European Innovation Award, Recognized for Advancing Practical Battery Innovation in Off-Grid Applications

It’s about applying emerging technologies responsibly, testing them in demanding environments, and delivering solutions that people can actually rely on today.” — Renogy Technical Lead

STUTTGART, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renogy , a global provider of off-grid and mobile energy solutions, has received the European Innovation Award for its PRO S1 Batteries , winning 1st place in the Accessory category. The award, presented at CMT Stuttgart on January 18th, celebrates innovation, design excellence, and practical impact for millions of users across motorhomes, vans, caravans, and mobile equipment. The recognition underscores Renogy’s commitment to practical innovation. It highlights a broader industry shift: solid-state battery technology is moving beyond EVs and having its most significant impact in off-grid applications.While solid-state battery innovations are often associated with electric vehicles, the Pro S1 demonstrates how the same principles can provide reliable, safe, and compact power for RVs, caravans, marine systems, and other mobile living environments. This approach reflects the current industry discussion on solid-state technologies, where no single formal definition or certification exists yet. Renogy’s recent industry article on today’s solid-state battery landscape explains this in more detail.Innovation Proven in Real Use, Not Defined by LabelsOff-grid energy systems face challenges distinct from mainstream electric mobility. Temperature extremes, vibration, moisture exposure, and prolonged autonomous operation create demanding conditions where reliability is essential. Pro S1 addresses these realities through a compact, high-energy-density design combined with system-level compatibility, enabling seamless integration into mobile and off-grid power architectures.Renogy’s early and focused adoption of solid-state technology for off-grid use reflects a deliberate strategic choice. Rather than waiting for the technology to mature in adjacent industries, Renogy is advancing it where real-world feedback, continuous use, and system integration matter most.The European Innovation Award recognizes solutions that translate technology into tangible user benefits. Renogy Pro S1 was honored not simply for adopting solid-state battery technology, but for making it deployable, reliable, and relevant in real off-grid environments.Shaping the Next Chapter of Mobile Energy“Advanced battery technology is evolving quickly, but the industry is still in a transitional phase,” said a Renogy Technical Lead. “Our focus has never been on chasing terminology. It’s about applying emerging technologies responsibly, testing them in demanding environments, and delivering solutions that people can actually rely on today.”As off-grid travel and mobile living continue to grow across Europe, energy systems are becoming a foundational part of the experience rather than a supporting accessory. The European Innovation Award recognition of Pro S1 reflects this shift, highlighting solutions that enhance freedom, reliability, and peace of mind on the road.For Renogy, the award signals not a final destination, but an ongoing commitment to making energy innovation a reality in the lives of people on the move.About the European Innovation AwardThe European Innovation Award stands for quality, relevance, and genuine comparability. Hosted by Stuttgart-based DoldeMedien Verlag and supported by editorial teams from leading European caravanning markets, the European Innovation Award celebrates products that deliver meaningful improvements for users of motorhomes, vans, caravans, and mobile equipment. The award has been presented annually since 2010 and is recognized as a benchmark for innovation in the European leisure mobility industry.About RenogyFounded in 2010 and headquartered in the United States, Renogy is a global leader in off-grid and mobile energy solutions. From high-efficiency solar panels and lithium batteries to smart energy management systems, Renogy products power RVs, boats, marine vessels, homes, and mobile lifestyles everywhere, empowering millions of people worldwide to live independently and sustainably.Renogy in EuropeRenogy serves European customers with local teams in Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic, providing regional sales, technical, and service support. With 15 warehouses strategically located across Europe, Renogy ensures fast, reliable delivery and dedicated assistance for OEM partners and customers.

Can a Solid-State Battery Survive Fire, Puncture & Salt Spray? | 9 Extreme Tests

