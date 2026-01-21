Biosecurity Market Expected to Reach $31.32 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Analysis by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Biosecurity Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biosecurity sector has seen significant advancement in recent times, driven by heightened global concerns about biological threats affecting health, agriculture, and the environment. As new challenges emerge, the market is evolving rapidly, supported by innovations and increasing investments. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional trends, and key factors shaping the biosecurity landscape.

Current and Projected Size of the Biosecurity Market

The biosecurity market has experienced robust expansion and is forecasted to continue this upward trajectory. From a valuation of $20.17 billion in 2025, it is projected to increase to $22.05 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The historical growth is largely due to frequent outbreaks of infectious diseases, a growing global focus on biosafety, stricter regulatory oversight in agricultural disease management, preparedness against bioterrorism, and enhancements in public health monitoring systems. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $31.32 billion by 2030, maintaining a strong CAGR of 9.2%. This future growth is driven by factors such as the prioritization of preventive healthcare, increased funding for pathogen detection technologies, the need for robust agricultural supply chains, development of automated disinfection methods, and a rising global concern over biosecurity threats that cross borders.

Download a free sample of the biosecurity market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26761&type=smp

Understanding Biosecurity as a Protective Measure

Biosecurity encompasses a broad range of prevention techniques designed to protect humans, animals, and plants from biologically harmful threats like diseases, pests, and acts of bioterrorism. It involves implementing access controls, ongoing risk assessments, and strict safety protocols to block or slow the transmission of infectious agents. By doing so, biosecurity safeguards public health, secures agricultural productivity, and helps maintain ecological stability.

Primary Drivers Behind the Biosecurity Market Expansion

One of the central factors propelling the biosecurity market is the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases. These infections can transfer from animals to humans through direct contact or via vectors such as insects. This rise is largely attributed to human intrusion into wildlife habitats, which elevates interactions between humans and animals, facilitating pathogen transmission. Effective biosecurity measures help mitigate these risks by enforcing hygiene standards, regulating animal movements, and conducting vigilant surveillance. Through these actions, biosecurity limits the spread of zoonotic infections and reduces the likelihood of outbreaks by creating physical and procedural barriers that prevent exposure to infectious agents at their source.

View the full biosecurity market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosecurity-global-market-report

Supporting Evidence of Zoonotic Disease Impact on Market Growth

For example, data released in November 2024 by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, an EU agency based in Sweden, highlights a sharp increase in campylobacteriosis cases—a zoonotic disease—from 8,956 in 2022 to 148,181 in 2023. This dramatic spike illustrates how the growing frequency of zoonotic infections is directly influencing the rising demand for biosecurity solutions worldwide.

Geographical Insights into the Biosecurity Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the biosecurity market. The comprehensive market report encompasses several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. This wide regional coverage reflects diverse market dynamics and opportunities across the globe.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Biosecurity Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Biotechnology Services Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biotechnology-services-global-market-report

Biotechnology Services Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biotechnology-services-global-market-report

Biocides Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biocides-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.