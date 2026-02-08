EGP 1B Energy Savings Goal Announced by Diverse Supplies, Cairo at Celebration of 10 Years of Impact.

Diverse Supplies' 10 Years Of Impact celebration in Cairo was attended by 300 clients, partners, and employees. Diverse Supplies team demonstrates how advanced steam management solutions can help monitor and optimise energy consumption. Awards ceremony for high performing employees with significant contribution to achievement of energy saving targets through engineering services and support.

Leading steam management solutions provider in Egypt, Diverse Supplies, celebrates 10 years of energy efficiency impact, and announces 2035 Ambition.

Our roadmap for 2035 is built around a three-step thermal decarbonization process—Optimize, Minimize, and Decarbonize, combining proven efficiency measures with emerging low-carbon technologies.” — Sameh Roshdy

CAIRO, EGYPT, February 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diverse Supplies, a leading Egyptian provider of steam management and thermal energy efficiency solutions, celebrated 10 years of service excellence and environmental impact at a landmark industry event held at the InterContinental City Stars, Cairo on November 17, 2025. The event brought together nearly 300 attendees, including international technology partners, industrial clients, and company employees, marking a decade of collaboration focused on energy conservation and sustainable industrial performance in Egypt.

The celebration also served as the official platform for Diverse Supplies to announce its 2035 Ambition, an ambitious roadmap to help Egyptian industry achieve EGP 1 billion in cumulative energy savings over the next ten years.

Since its founding in 2015, Diverse Supplies has supported industrial facilities across Egypt in reducing energy waste, improving steam system reliability, and lowering carbon emissions. According to audited and verified project data presented during the event, the company has delivered:

- 450,000 tonnes of steam saved

- EGP 400+ Million in verified energy savings

- 100,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions avoided

- More than 25,000 steam audits and steam traps tested

- Over 800 plant operators trained

These results span multiple sectors, including food and beverage, FMCG, chemicals, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, power generation, oil and gas, and refining. All results are based on verified engineering data and audits.

The event theme, “Celebrating 10 Years of Impact with Partners and Clients,” highlighted the importance of long-term partnerships in achieving sustained efficiency gains. Five strategic partners participated, including Armstrong International teams from Belgium and Italy. Diverse Supplies also announced two new partnerships with TAS and Ametek CSI, expanding its portfolio of high-efficiency industrial solutions available to the Egyptian market.

The program included:

- An opening address by Sameh Roshdy, General Manager of Diverse Supplies

- Technical presentations by Armstrong Belgium and Armstrong Italy on new steam and thermal management technologies

- A technical session by Ahmed Batran, Commercial Director of Diverse Supplies, highlighting real-world case studies and lessons from a decade of implementation

- A rewards and recognition segment honoring long-standing collaboration and performance excellence

Significant interest was generated around newly introduced TAS products, reflecting growing demand for advanced efficiency and reliability solutions in Egyptian industrial plants.

The event provided extensive opportunities for client engagement, peer exchange, and networking. Attendees shared highly positive feedback during the event and across social media platforms, particularly LinkedIn.

A key highlight was the Diverse Supplies Museum, an interactive exhibition featuring a timeline of the company’s milestones, key projects, and the evolution of steam management technologies over the past decade. The museum was widely praised for bringing technical impact to life in an engaging and accessible format.

Diverse Supplies concluded the event by unveiling its 2035 Ambition, a roadmap for industrial decarbonization over the next decade. The targets include:

- EGP 1 billion+ in cumulative energy savings

- 500,000 tons of CO₂ emissions avoided

- 20+ industrial plants under de-steaming initiatives

- 100+ Egyptian industrial partners engaged

Diverse Supplies General Manager, Sameh Roshdy, said, “Our roadmap for 2035 is built around a three-step thermal decarbonization process—Optimize, Minimize, and Decarbonize, combining proven efficiency measures with emerging low-carbon technologies”.

About Diverse Supplies: Founded in Egypt in 2015, Diverse Supplies specializes in steam management, thermal efficiency, and energy conservation solutions for industrial facilities. They are the authorised distributor in Egypt for global steam management leader Armstrong International. Through engineering audits, advanced technology, and long-term partnerships, the company helps manufacturers reduce energy consumption, lower emissions, and improve operational reliability.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What does Diverse Supplies do?

Diverse Supplies is an Egyptian engineering company specializing in steam management, thermal efficiency, and energy conservation solutions for industrial facilities. The company helps manufacturers reduce energy waste, lower operating costs, and cut carbon emissions through audits, engineering services, and advanced industrial technologies.

2. Why is steam management important for industrial energy efficiency?

Steam systems are among the most energy-intensive utilities in industrial plants. Poorly maintained or inefficient steam systems can lead to significant energy losses, higher fuel consumption, and increased emissions. Optimized steam management improves reliability, safety, and overall plant efficiency while delivering measurable cost savings.

3. Which industries does Diverse Supplies serve in Egypt?

Diverse Supplies works across a wide range of sectors, including food and beverage, FMCG, chemicals, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, power generation, textiles, fertilizers, oil and gas, and refineries.

4. What was the purpose of the 10-year celebration event in Cairo?

The event celebrated 10 years of collaboration with partners and clients, showcased new industrial technologies entering the Egyptian market, facilitated technical knowledge exchange, and officially announced Diverse Supplies’ 2035 Ambition for energy conservation and decarbonization.

5. Who attended the Diverse Supplies 10-year event?

The event hosted approximately 300 attendees, including international technology partners, industrial clients from across Egypt, and the Diverse Supplies team. It featured technical sessions, partner presentations, client engagement, and awards and recognition.

6. What is the Diverse Supplies “2035 Ambition”?

The 2035 Ambition is a long-term roadmap to help Egyptian industry achieve:

- EGP 1 billion+ in cumulative energy savings

- 500,000 tons of CO₂ emissions avoided

- 20+ plants under de-steaming initiatives

- 100+ industrial partners engaged in decarbonization efforts

- The strategy is built around optimizing, minimizing, and decarbonizing thermal energy systems.

7. How does Diverse Supplies measure and verify energy savings?

Energy and emissions savings are calculated using steam audits, field data, digital monitoring tools, condensate recovery studies, and thermal assessments, ensuring that results are verified, measurable, and auditable.

8. What new partnerships were announced at the event?

In addition to long-standing international partners, Diverse Supplies announced new partnerships with TAS and Ametek, expanding the range of high-efficiency industrial products and solutions available to the Egyptian market.

9. How can industrial companies work with Diverse Supplies?

Industrial companies can engage Diverse Supplies for energy audits, steam system assessments, engineering projects, product solutions, and long-term efficiency programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.