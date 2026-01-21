Cinnamon Sri Lanka Resorts Launches ‘Cinnamon DISCOVERY Island Rewards’

SRI LANKA, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Sri Lanka Resorts has launched Cinnamon DISCOVERY Island Rewards, a new loyalty initiative designed to bring the global Double D$ campaign by Cinnamon DISCOVERY to travellers visiting its Sri Lankan destinations. The programme enhances guest recognition and rewards across properties including Cinnamon Bentota Beach – Signature Selection, Cinnamon Bey Beruwala, Trinco Blu by Cinnamon, Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon, Cinnamon Wild Yala, Habarana Village by Cinnamon, Kandy Myst by Cinnamon and Cinnamon Citadel Kandy.Cinnamon DISCOVERY members will earn double their base D$ for stays completed between 1 December 2025 and 31 May 2026, with benefits extended to both existing members and new travellers who enroll during this period. Eligible stays will automatically receive the enhanced rewards. Cinnamon DISCOVERY Island Rewards enables guests to earn D$ that can be redeemed toward future stays, room upgrades, or unique local experiences.Members will also enjoy added-value privileges across participating resorts, including preferential offers on dining, culinary activities, cultural sessions, and select perks for higher-tier guests who book directly through brand or GHA channels. Some of the benefits offered across the resorts are• Complimentary breakfast for two• 10% off on Cookery demonstration with Chef• 10% off on BBQ dinner experience at Cinnamon Lodge Habarana, Habarana Village by Cinnamon & Cinnamon Citadel Kandy• Upto 20% off Sri Lankan cocktail experience at Cinnamon Wild Yala & Kandy Myst by CinnamonFor more information and bookings, visit Cinnamon DISCOVERY Island Rewards.

