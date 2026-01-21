Fruit Pomace Market: Analysis of Future Demand and Leading Key Players Through 2030

Fruit Pomace Market Report 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The fruit pomace market has been gaining considerable momentum recently, driven by the increasing utilization of fruit byproducts across various industries. As demand for sustainable and nutrient-rich ingredients grows, this market is set for steady expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, growth factors, regional trends, and emerging opportunities shaping the fruit pomace sector.

Fruit Pomace Market Size and Projected Growth Through 2026

The fruit pomace market has experienced significant growth over recent years. It is forecasted to increase from $3.7 billion in 2025 to $3.92 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely driven by the expansion of fruit juice processing, greater availability of fruit byproducts, rising demand for fiber-enriched ingredients, initial uses of pomace in animal feed, and the overall growth of food processing industries.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue expanding robustly. By 2030, the fruit pomace market size is anticipated to reach $4.88 billion, maintaining the same CAGR of 5.7%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include the increasing demand for sustainable ingredients, rising interest in functional food markets, expanding applications of fruit pomace in biofuel production, growing use of fruit extracts in cosmetics, and the development of value-added pomace products. Key trends expected to influence the market during this period encompass the wider use of fruit pomace as a functional food component, adoption in natural animal feed formulations, utilization in biofuel and biomass industries, growth of pomace-derived cosmetics and personal care products, and higher demand for pomace as a sustainable pectin source.

Understanding Fruit Pomace and Its Importance

Fruit pomace is the solid residue left after extracting juice or oil from fruits. This byproduct consists mainly of fruit skins, seeds, and pulp. Rich in dietary fiber, antioxidants, and various bioactive compounds, fruit pomace is a valuable raw material utilized in food processing, animal nutrition, and the manufacture of functional ingredients that contribute to health and wellness.

Consumer Trends Boosting the Fruit Pomace Market

The increasing popularity of plant-based foods is a key driver behind the rising demand for fruit pomace. Consumers are becoming more aware of the health, environmental, and sustainability benefits linked to plant-based diets, which is pushing food manufacturers to incorporate nutrient-rich, fiber-packed ingredients like pomace. Fruit pomace enhances plant-based food products by improving their nutritional profile and supporting eco-friendly production methods. For instance, in 2024, the French retail sector for five categories of plant-based foods achieved a market value of $585 million (€537 million), marking an 8.8% increase from 2023 and a 20.5% rise compared to 2022, according to data from the Good Food Institute. Such growth in plant-based food consumption directly fuels the expansion of the fruit pomace market.

Regional Overview of the Fruit Pomace Market

In 2025, North America was the largest regional market for fruit pomace, holding a dominant share. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The fruit pomace market analysis encompasses a broad range of regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market developments.

